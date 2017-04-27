Gurit buys wind blade mould automation systems provider PH Windsolutions

Gurit, the Switzerland-based manufacturer of advanced materials, has signed an acquisition agreement with PH Windsolutions
for an undisclosed purchase price.
The transaction comprises the business of PH Windsolutions
Inc, based in Montreal (Canada), including its staff, operating assets and product IP in the form of an asset deal, as well as PH Windsolutions
BV, based in Oldenzaal (The Netherlands).
PH Windsolutions
specialises in innovative wind blade mould automation
systems of latest generation (mould
turning systems, mould
alignment and clamping systems, mould
heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing automation
systems.
“We are delighted by this opportunity that will further strengthen our market leading position in wind blade mould
making and create added value for our customers worldwide,” said Dr Bing Chen, general manager of Gurit
Tooling.
This acquisition is targeted at further strengthening the Gurit
Tooling technology position with latest automation
systems. It further widens the addressable customer base for Gurit
in the wind and aerospace markets. It also helps to achieve full global presence for Gurit
Tooling, especially in the American region with the new location in Montreal, Canada, on top of the existing Gurit
Tooling presence in Taicang, China and in Szczecin, Poland. Most importantly it adds a highly qualified team to the Gurit
Tooling organisation for the future development of this successful business of the Gurit
Group.
Founded in 2008, PH Windsolutions
generated a turnover of around CHF 12 million in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth. Gurit
intends to integrate the acquired business activities into its tooling business unit.
The companies of Gurit
Holding AG are specialised on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit
supplies global growth markets with composite materials
on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the UK, Poland, Canada, USA, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China.
