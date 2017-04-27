Gurit buys wind blade mould automation systems provider PH Windsolutions

Gurit, the Switzerland-based manufacturer of advanced materials, has signed an acquisition agreement with for an undisclosed purchase price.

The transaction comprises the business of Inc, based in Montreal (Canada), including its staff, operating assets and product IP in the form of an asset deal, as well as BV, based in Oldenzaal (The Netherlands).

specialises in innovative systems of latest generation ( turning systems, alignment and clamping systems, heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing systems.

“We are delighted by this opportunity that will further strengthen our market leading position in making and create added value for our customers worldwide,” said Dr Bing Chen, general manager of Tooling.

This acquisition is targeted at further strengthening the Tooling technology position with latest systems. It further widens the addressable customer base for in the wind and aerospace markets. It also helps to achieve full global presence for Tooling, especially in the American region with the new location in Montreal, Canada, on top of the existing Tooling presence in Taicang, China and in Szczecin, Poland. Most importantly it adds a highly qualified team to the Tooling organisation for the future development of this successful business of the Group.

Founded in 2008, generated a turnover of around CHF 12 million in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth. intends to integrate the acquired business activities into its tooling business unit.

The companies of Holding AG are specialised on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. supplies global growth markets with on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the UK, Poland, Canada, USA, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China.