Gurit buys wind blade mould automation systems provider PH Windsolutions

This will further widen the addressable customer base for Gurit in the wind & aerospace markets

BS B2B Bureau  |  Zurich, Switzerland 

PH Windsolutions' mould turning systems for making wind blade
PH Windsolutions’ mould turning systems
for making wind blade

Gurit, the Switzerland-based manufacturer of advanced materials, has signed an acquisition agreement with PH Windsolutions for an undisclosed purchase price.

The transaction comprises the business of PH Windsolutions Inc, based in Montreal (Canada), including its staff, operating assets and product IP in the form of an asset deal, as well as PH Windsolutions BV, based in Oldenzaal (The Netherlands). 

PH Windsolutions specialises in innovative wind blade mould automation systems of latest generation (mould turning systems, mould alignment and clamping systems, mould heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing automation systems.

“We are delighted by this opportunity that will further strengthen our market leading position in wind blade mould making and create added value for our customers worldwide,” said Dr Bing Chen, general manager of Gurit Tooling.

This acquisition is targeted at further strengthening the Gurit Tooling technology position with latest automation systems. It further widens the addressable customer base for Gurit in the wind and aerospace markets. It also helps to achieve full global presence for Gurit Tooling, especially in the American region with the new location in Montreal, Canada, on top of the existing Gurit Tooling presence in Taicang, China and in Szczecin, Poland. Most importantly it adds a highly qualified team to the Gurit Tooling organisation for the future development of this successful business of the Gurit Group.

Founded in 2008, PH Windsolutions generated a turnover of around CHF 12 million in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth. Gurit intends to integrate the acquired business activities into its tooling business unit.

The companies of Gurit Holding AG are specialised on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the UK, Poland, Canada, USA, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China. 

