TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » News on Chemical Industry

Sudarshan Chemical commissions cogen power plant at Roha site
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

The land was lying vacant after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations in Pune in 2014

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Hikal's R&D facility in Pune
Hikal's R&D facility in Pune

Hikal Ltd, the specialty chemicals manufacturing company, has sold off its former R&D centre located at Bengaluru South in Karnataka. This piece of land was lying vacant and had no ongoing operations for close to two years after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations at its main site in Pune in 2014 and had transferred all respective equipment & personnel to that site.

“The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company,” informed Hikal in a BSE filing yesterday.

Hikal had acquired the R&D and manufacturing site in Bengaluru in 2001, marking its entry into the pharmaceutical business.

R&D centre in Pune, which became operational in 2009, provides process research for APIs & intermediates (involving multi-step synthesis) and has helped the company in augmenting its pharmaceuticals & crop protection processes.

Hikal provides research services, active ingredients and intermediates to companies in the crop protection and pharmaceutical sectors. While the company’s crop protection facilities are situated at Taloja and Mahad (Maharashtra), its pharmaceutical operations are located at Jigani (Bangalore) and Panoli (Gujarat).

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

The land was lying vacant after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations in Pune in 2014

The land was lying vacant after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations in Pune in 2014
Hikal Ltd, the specialty chemicals manufacturing company, has sold off its former R&D centre located at Bengaluru South in Karnataka. This piece of land was lying vacant and had no ongoing operations for close to two years after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations at its main site in Pune in 2014 and had transferred all respective equipment & personnel to that site.

“The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company,” informed Hikal in a BSE filing yesterday.

Hikal had acquired the R&D and manufacturing site in Bengaluru in 2001, marking its entry into the pharmaceutical business.

R&D centre in Pune, which became operational in 2009, provides process research for APIs & intermediates (involving multi-step synthesis) and has helped the company in augmenting its pharmaceuticals & crop protection processes.

Hikal provides research services, active ingredients and intermediates to companies in the crop protection and pharmaceutical sectors. While the company’s crop protection facilities are situated at Taloja and Mahad (Maharashtra), its pharmaceutical operations are located at Jigani (Bangalore) and Panoli (Gujarat).

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

The land was lying vacant after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations in Pune in 2014

Hikal Ltd, the specialty chemicals manufacturing company, has sold off its former R&D centre located at Bengaluru South in Karnataka. This piece of land was lying vacant and had no ongoing operations for close to two years after Hikal consolidated its R&D operations at its main site in Pune in 2014 and had transferred all respective equipment & personnel to that site.

“The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company,” informed Hikal in a BSE filing yesterday.

Hikal had acquired the R&D and manufacturing site in Bengaluru in 2001, marking its entry into the pharmaceutical business.

R&D centre in Pune, which became operational in 2009, provides process research for APIs & intermediates (involving multi-step synthesis) and has helped the company in augmenting its pharmaceuticals & crop protection processes.

Hikal provides research services, active ingredients and intermediates to companies in the crop protection and pharmaceutical sectors. While the company’s crop protection facilities are situated at Taloja and Mahad (Maharashtra), its pharmaceutical operations are located at Jigani (Bangalore) and Panoli (Gujarat).

image
Business Standard
177 22