Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

Ltd, the manufacturing company, has sold off its former R&D centre located at Bengaluru South in Karnataka. This piece of land was lying vacant and had no ongoing operations for close to two years after consolidated its R&D operations at its main site in Pune in 2014 and had transferred all respective equipment & personnel to that site.

“The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company,” informed in a BSE filing yesterday.

had acquired the R&D and manufacturing site in Bengaluru in 2001, marking its entry into the business.

R&D centre in Pune, which became operational in 2009, provides process research for APIs & intermediates (involving multi-step synthesis) and has helped the company in augmenting its pharmaceuticals & processes.

provides research services, active ingredients and intermediates to companies in the and sectors. While the company’s facilities are situated at Taloja and Mahad (Maharashtra), its operations are located at Jigani (Bangalore) and Panoli (Gujarat).