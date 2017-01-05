Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

Hikal
Ltd, the specialty chemicals
manufacturing company, has sold off its former R&D centre located at Bengaluru South in Karnataka. This piece of land was lying vacant and had no ongoing operations for close to two years after Hikal
consolidated its R&D operations at its main site in Pune in 2014 and had transferred all respective equipment & personnel to that site.
“The proceeds of the sale will be used towards the current operations of the company,” informed Hikal
in a BSE filing yesterday.
Hikal
had acquired the R&D and manufacturing site in Bengaluru in 2001, marking its entry into the pharmaceutical
business.
R&D centre in Pune, which became operational in 2009, provides process research for APIs & intermediates (involving multi-step synthesis) and has helped the company in augmenting its pharmaceuticals & crop protection
processes.
Hikal
provides research services, active ingredients and intermediates to companies in the crop protection
and pharmaceutical
sectors. While the company’s crop protection
facilities are situated at Taloja and Mahad (Maharashtra), its pharmaceutical
operations are located at Jigani (Bangalore) and Panoli (Gujarat).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU