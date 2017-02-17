IL&FS Engineering bags two pipeline contracts worth Rs 123 cr from Gail

TRENDING ON BS
US FDA accepts application of Mylan & Biocon for biosimilar pegfilgrastim
Business Standard

BS B2B Bureau 

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited (IL&FS Engineering Services) has received two pipeline laying contracts worth Rs 123.05 crores from Gail India in Kerala & Karnataka. Both the spreads are contiguous and are part of Kochi-Koottanad-Mangalore pipeline project. 

IL&FS Engineering Services is already executing a part of this Kochi-Koottanad-Mangalore pipeline project for Gail worth Rs 173.13 crores in Kerala. The company recently won another pipeline laying contract from Gail worth Rs 162.58 crores in Bihar state.

