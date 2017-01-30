Ineos acquires Arkema's oxo alcohol business

As part of the program to divest € 700 million sales, has sold its 50 percent stake in (a JV between and that manufactures oxo alcohols) and the associated business to Ineos.

produces oxo alcohols (butanol and 2-ethyl hexanol) on the Lavera site (France) in a 50:50 manufacturing joint venture with Ineos. These products are used in part for the production of Arkema’s acrylic esters in Europe. They are also sold on the free market for annual sales of some € 40 million. As per the deal, will continue to supply Arkema’s acrylic esters units.

Graham Beesley, CEO, Oxide, said, “Oxo alcohols are a core business for Oxide, both supplying the European and global markets and supporting the manufacturing of our fast growing downstream intermediates businesses. We look forward to integrating the joint venture and growing our global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives.”