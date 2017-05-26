L&T to partner Institute of Chemical Technology for 2G ethanol plants

Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) that providers design-to-build engineering and construction solutions for the hydrocarbon sector across the global, has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Institute of Technology (ICT), the Mumbai-based premier institute for engineering & research, to build plants based on the fully indigenous technology developed by for producing second generation (2G) This novel technology developed by under the leadership of Dr Arvind Lali, head of DBT- Centre, is capable of processing a variety of feedstocks and offers one of the lowest project life cycle cost.

Currently, India produces about 3 percent bio- blending with derived from molasses, which is called first generation (1G) There is a huge impetus from the Government of India to set up 2G plants in order to achieve the ambitious target of 20 percent blending of bio- In fact, Industries inaugurated its 2G integrated bio-refinery demonstration plant for renewable and chemicals near Pune at the start of this month.

Second generation is defined as that derived from agricultural wastes that do not impact human and animal food chains, and result in more than 60 percent reduction in fuel carbon emissions compared to equivalent petro-fuel use.

Prof G D Yadav, vice chancellor, (formerly known as UDCT), stated, “The Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), Government of India, set up India’s first bio-energy research centre at in 2008, known as the DBT- Centre for Bio-science, with the express mandate to develop, scale up and monetise the 2G bio- technology.”

LTHE and will collaborate to provide complete solutions in setting up 2G plants in terms of process license, technology knowhow, basic engineering, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) or engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM).



“We are delighted to be part of this initiative undertaken by the Government of India, and it is in line with our commitment to nation building. The 2G projects will herald a new age of technological advancement and will fuel India’s green economic growth engine. LTHE will leverage its vast experience in engineering, construction and project management to meet challenges and deliver the 2G projects,” commented Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO of Hydrocarbon Engineering.



Institute of Technology was established as the University Department of Technology (UDCT) in 1933 by the University of Mumbai, through active support of industries and philanthropists. Research has been an integral part of the department since its inception. In January 2002, was granted autonomy under UGC regulations by the University of Mumbai and further converted in to an institute. It was granted deemed university status in 2008, and was renamed as