Meghmani Finechem plans Rs 140-crore chloromethane plant in Dahej

The Ahmedabad-based Ltd (MFL), a subsidiary of Ltd (MOL), is planning to invest Rs 140 crores for setting up plant of 40,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) at Dahej, Gujarat. The plant will produce (MDC), chloroform and carbon tetra chloride.

The plant, to be established at existing manufacturing facility of MFL situated at GIDC Dahej, will be commissioned in March 2018.

“MFL in line with the company's strategic intent of expanding its business has considered the proposal pertains to (CMS) plant at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crores in its chemical complex at Dahej in Gujarat. The basic advantage to set up CMS plant at the present complex is availability of ready infrastructure and usage of 41000 metric tonne per annum of chlorine. This will help MFL in reducing the cost of production of CMS plant and profitability of the company," said in a press release.

plant will enable to meet the growing needs of pharmaceutical and agrochemical customers for methylene dichloride, which is widely imported into the country. The CMS plant will also enable to meet demand for raw material of refrigerant gases.

MFL expects to achieve turnover of Rs 120 crores in full financial year operation of FY 2018-19.