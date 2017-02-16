TRENDING ON BS
CB&I to provide technology for propane dehydrogenation unit in China
Mitsui Chemicals buys 10% stake in Belchim Crop Protection

With this deal, Mitsui will enhance its overseas business and strengthen its sales considerably

BS B2B Bureau  |  Londerzeel, Belgium 

Mitsui Chemicals and Belchim Crop Protection officials
Mitsui Chemicals and Belchim Crop
Protection officials

Mitsui Chemicals Agro Inc (MCAG) has acquired 10 percent stake in Belchim Crop Protection NV, the Belgium based agrochemicals company. “The two companies agreed on a business collaboration. This collaboration and shareholding will reinforce the relationship with MCAG and drive further success for both companies by accelerating the development of products in the market as well as introducing new products into the market,” said Belchim in a press statement.  

Until now the two firms have been collaborating on the registration and commercialisation of certain MCAG products in a gradually increasing number of countries in Europe. Belchim Crop Protection has been successfully contributing resources, regulatory know-how and sales expertise.

Lengthy development cycles, increased regulatory demands and costs and market changes are difficulties that agrochemical companies encounter. That is why both parties have intensified their mutually-beneficial cooperation in development, registration, commercialisation and sales of agrochemicals.

Dirk Putteman, CEO, Belchim Crop Protection NV, said, “It is a privilege to join forces with a strong R&D partner like Mitsui Chemicals Agro, so we can amplify our existing innovative portfolio and make our company future proof.” 

Kazunori Tani, president, Mitsui Chemicals Agro, added, “Belchim has the regulatory know-how and a strong market access in Europe. With Belchim as a partner, we will enhance our overseas business and strengthen MCAG’s sales considerably.” 

Founded in 1987, Belchim Crop Protection NV is a globally expanding company with sales of € 460 million in 2016. 

