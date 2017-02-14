TRENDING ON BS
Japan's Toppan picks up 49% stake in Max Speciality Films for Rs 200 cr
Monsanto starts work on $975-million Louisiana expansion project

The new technology at the site will support the launch of its Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System

BS B2B Bureau  |  Louisiana, USA 

Monsanto has begun construction work for its planned $975-million expansion at its Luling (Louisiana, USA) site. The new production technology at the site will support the launch of its Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System.

Monsanto and the State of Louisiana announced the company’s preliminary plans to expand the Luling site in June 2015. In April 2016, Monsanto’s board of directors authorised the final investment leading to the launch of construction this month. The new investment follows a previous $200 million expansion completed by Monsanto in Luling in 2010. During the next decade, Monsanto expects to launch its Roundup Ready Extend Crop System in the US, Brazil and other parts of Latin America, meeting growing demand across 250 million acres of farmland in the Americas.

“This new product is another tool that will assist farmers in fighting resistant weeds. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry will require training provided by Monsanto to ensure the proper use of this product. From an agricultural standpoint, our producers are always looking for ways to enhance sustainable production. From an economic standpoint, Monsanto continues to invest in Louisiana. It’s an investment that will bring additional jobs to the area,” commented Mike Strain, Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry.

Upon completion of the expansion project in 2019, the Luling site is expected to supply about one-third of the eventual market demand for dicamba-based products. Dicamba, along with glyphosate, is the active weed-control ingredient in the Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System. The Luling site will play an important role in helping farmers produce better harvests and meet the global demand for food, with initial use of the new product in soybean and cotton crops.

