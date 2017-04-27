NGT orders Jubilant Agri & other units to stop operations in Gajraula

The (NGT) yesterday in a case hearing related to the of the river Ganga and drainage canals leading into the river Ganga, has, by way of an oral pronouncement, ordered 13 industrial units situated in (Uttar Pradesh) near the river Bagad to immediately cease operations. The order of the applies to the units of & Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Ltd, in

A committee has been set up by the to inspect among other things, the discharge of effluents by the affected industrial units and to provide a report. Each industry has been given an opportunity to respond to the report with an action plan to resolve any deficits identified by the committee, in order to resume operations, within a week of submission of the report.

While a written order of the is awaited, JACPL has said that it will comply with the oral order of the and will file its response to the report as submitted by the committee, along with an action plan to resolve deficits identified by the committee, if any, before the shortly.

“JACPL is environmentally conscious and as a good corporate citizen, is taking all necessary steps in this regard. JACPL operates its manufacturing facilities in with zero liquid discharge and in compliance with all applicable laws and it is confident of meeting any requirements that the may prescribe and resuming operations of its industrial units at at the earliest,” said in a BSE filing.