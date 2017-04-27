NGT orders Jubilant Agri & other units to stop operations in Gajraula

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Biocompatibles pleads guilty to misbranding, agrees to pay $ 36 mn

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) yesterday in a case hearing related to the pollution of the river Ganga and drainage canals leading into the river Ganga, has, by way of an oral pronouncement, ordered 13 industrial units situated in Gajraula (Uttar Pradesh) near the river Bagad to immediately cease operations. The order of the NGT applies to the units of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Ltd, in Gajraula.

A committee has been set up by the NGT to inspect among other things, the discharge of effluents by the affected industrial units and to provide a report. Each industry has been given an opportunity to respond to the report with an action plan to resolve any deficits identified by the committee, in order to resume operations, within a week of submission of the report. 

While a written order of the NGT is awaited, JACPL has said that it will comply with the oral order of the NGT and will file its response to the report as submitted by the committee, along with an action plan to resolve deficits identified by the committee, if any, before the NGT shortly. 

“JACPL is environmentally conscious and as a good corporate citizen, is taking all necessary steps in this regard. JACPL operates its manufacturing facilities in Gajraula with zero liquid discharge and in compliance with all applicable laws and it is confident of meeting any requirements that the NGT may prescribe and resuming operations of its industrial units at Gajraula at the earliest,” said Jubilant Industries in a BSE filing.

