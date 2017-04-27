NRL to use IOCL's crude oil handling facility at Paradip Port for expansion

Numaligarh Refinery
Limited (NRL) - a joint venture between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Oil India Ltd and Government of Assam – will utilise Indian Oil
Corporation Ltd’s (IOCL) crude oil handling facility at Paradip Port
for the proposed expansion of its refinery
from 3 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) to 9 MMTPA. A tripartiate MoU was signed between NRL, IOCL
and Paradip Port
Trust for this on April 16, 2017.
Numaligarh Refinery
Limited has planned to expand the capacity of its refinery
from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA. Under the expansion plan, a crude oil pipeline from Paradip Port
in Odisha to Numaligarh in Assam has been proposed.
In order to meet growing demand of petroleum product in Eastern India and to achieve economic scale of operation, NRL
has planned to increase refining capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA by installing a new train of process units at its existing refinery
premises at Numaligarh. The expansion proposal also includes construction of a crude pipeline from Paradip Port
in Odisha to Numaligarh covering a distance of around 1,398 km for transportation of imported crude and a product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri of around 650 km. The project is estimated to require investment of about Rs 22,788 crores.
Indian Oil
Corp already has a crude oil unloading system through single point mooring system at Paradip Port
to meet crude oil requirements of its refineries at Paradip, Haldia, Barauini and Bongaigaon. NRL
will now utilise the existing SPM system of IOCL
for import of crude oil for the proposed expansion of its refinery
at Numaligarh.
Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that the Centre was planning to expand the capacity of the port at Paradip and set up a crude oil terminal to be used to meet oil requirement of East Asia.
According to Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport, Highways & Shipping, the Union government has planned to make Paradip as the growth engine not only for the development of Odisha but for the entire North Eastern states. “Around Rs 7,000 crore would be invested in the project out of which Rs 1,000 crore would be invested in Paradip. Similarly huge investment would also be made in Assam,” he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU