PI Industries partners with Germany's BASF for crop protection solutions

PI Industries, the Gurgaon-based company, and BASF, the German company, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer farmers in India a broader portfolio of solutions – thereby expanding their long-term business relationship.

As per the agreement, will market BASF’s innovative fungicide technologies for rice, maize, fruits and vegetables as well as a new herbicide for maize. Following this partnership model, both companies aim to enhance their market participation in these important crops segments.

“ and in India have been working as business partners in since the last two decades. We now aim to elevate our relationship to a more strategic level, in order to bring Indian growers, the solutions they need, when and where they need them. has a significant footprint in the Indian market and a strong model for growth,” said Gustavo Palerosi Carneiro, senior vice president, Asia Pacific.

works with a unique business model across the value chain from R&D to distribution providing innovative solutions by partnering with the leading global companies. Known for its technological capabilities in chemistry & engineering related services, it has built leading brands over the last 60 years being connected with more than 50,000 retail points pan India.

Speaking about the new partnership, Mayank Singhal, managing director and CEO, PI Industries, said, “ has a strong portfolio of innovative products and we have cherished our long relationship over decades. We believe this strategic partnership will help bring these innovative solutions to Indian farmers to enhance farm productivity and value contribution.”