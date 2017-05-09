TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » News on Chemical Industry

Natco Pharma launches hepatitis C drug Velpanat in India
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

PI Industries partners with Germany's BASF for crop protection solutions

The company will market BASF's fungicides & herbicides for rice, maize, fruits & vegetables markets

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

PI Industries forms JV with Japan's Mitsui Chemicals for agrochemicals

PI Industries, the Gurgaon-based agrochemicals company, and BASF, the German chemicals company, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer farmers in India a broader portfolio of crop protection solutions – thereby expanding their long-term business relationship.

As per the agreement, PI Industries will market BASF’s innovative fungicide technologies for rice, maize, fruits and vegetables as well as a new herbicide for maize. Following this partnership model, both companies aim to enhance their market participation in these important crops segments. 

BASF and PI Industries in India have been working as business partners in crop protection since the last two decades. We now aim to elevate our relationship to a more strategic level, in order to bring Indian growers, the solutions they need, when and where they need them. PI Industries has a significant footprint in the Indian crop protection market and a strong model for growth,” said Gustavo Palerosi Carneiro, senior vice president, BASF Crop Protection Asia Pacific.

PI Industries works with a unique business model across the agrochemicals value chain from R&D to distribution providing innovative solutions by partnering with the leading global companies. Known for its technological capabilities in chemistry & engineering related services, it has built leading brands over the last 60 years being connected with more than 50,000 retail points pan India. 

Speaking about the new partnership, Mayank Singhal, managing director and CEO, PI Industries, said, “BASF has a strong portfolio of innovative products and we have cherished our long relationship over decades. We believe this strategic partnership will help bring these innovative solutions to Indian farmers to enhance farm productivity and value contribution.”

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

PI Industries partners with Germany's BASF for crop protection solutions

The company will market BASF's fungicides & herbicides for rice, maize, fruits & vegetables markets

The company will market BASF's fungicides & herbicides for rice, maize, fruits & vegetables markets
PI Industries, the Gurgaon-based agrochemicals company, and BASF, the German chemicals company, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer farmers in India a broader portfolio of crop protection solutions – thereby expanding their long-term business relationship.

As per the agreement, PI Industries will market BASF’s innovative fungicide technologies for rice, maize, fruits and vegetables as well as a new herbicide for maize. Following this partnership model, both companies aim to enhance their market participation in these important crops segments. 

BASF and PI Industries in India have been working as business partners in crop protection since the last two decades. We now aim to elevate our relationship to a more strategic level, in order to bring Indian growers, the solutions they need, when and where they need them. PI Industries has a significant footprint in the Indian crop protection market and a strong model for growth,” said Gustavo Palerosi Carneiro, senior vice president, BASF Crop Protection Asia Pacific.

PI Industries works with a unique business model across the agrochemicals value chain from R&D to distribution providing innovative solutions by partnering with the leading global companies. Known for its technological capabilities in chemistry & engineering related services, it has built leading brands over the last 60 years being connected with more than 50,000 retail points pan India. 

Speaking about the new partnership, Mayank Singhal, managing director and CEO, PI Industries, said, “BASF has a strong portfolio of innovative products and we have cherished our long relationship over decades. We believe this strategic partnership will help bring these innovative solutions to Indian farmers to enhance farm productivity and value contribution.”

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

PI Industries partners with Germany's BASF for crop protection solutions

The company will market BASF's fungicides & herbicides for rice, maize, fruits & vegetables markets

PI Industries, the Gurgaon-based agrochemicals company, and BASF, the German chemicals company, have entered into a strategic partnership to offer farmers in India a broader portfolio of crop protection solutions – thereby expanding their long-term business relationship.

As per the agreement, PI Industries will market BASF’s innovative fungicide technologies for rice, maize, fruits and vegetables as well as a new herbicide for maize. Following this partnership model, both companies aim to enhance their market participation in these important crops segments. 

BASF and PI Industries in India have been working as business partners in crop protection since the last two decades. We now aim to elevate our relationship to a more strategic level, in order to bring Indian growers, the solutions they need, when and where they need them. PI Industries has a significant footprint in the Indian crop protection market and a strong model for growth,” said Gustavo Palerosi Carneiro, senior vice president, BASF Crop Protection Asia Pacific.

PI Industries works with a unique business model across the agrochemicals value chain from R&D to distribution providing innovative solutions by partnering with the leading global companies. Known for its technological capabilities in chemistry & engineering related services, it has built leading brands over the last 60 years being connected with more than 50,000 retail points pan India. 

Speaking about the new partnership, Mayank Singhal, managing director and CEO, PI Industries, said, “BASF has a strong portfolio of innovative products and we have cherished our long relationship over decades. We believe this strategic partnership will help bring these innovative solutions to Indian farmers to enhance farm productivity and value contribution.”

image
Business Standard
177 22