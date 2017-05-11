TRENDING ON BS
US Court rules in favour of Zydus in ulcerative colitis drug patent case
Praj starts second generation bio-refinery demo plant for renewable fuels

It will produce 1 MLPA ethanol by processing agri-residues like rice & wheat straw, cane trash, etc

BS B2B Bureau  |  Pune 

Praj starts second generation bio-refinery demo plant for renewable fuels

Praj Industries on Sunday inaugurated its second generation (2G) integrated bio-refinery demonstration plant for renewable fuels and chemicals, near Pune. It is India’s first integrated bio-refinery demonstration plant, which is built on Praj’s proprietary platform technology ‘enfinity’ for manufacturing ethanol from a variety of agri-waste.

“Today I witnessed India’s first 2G bio-refinery demonstration plant and my belief in India’s capability in technology development as compared to the Western countries, has strengthened manifold. Biofuel is not only cost-effective, but also a pollution-free import substitute of Rs 7 lakh crore. Our Government has initiated dialogues between my ministry, Petroleum Ministry and Renewable Energy ministry to present a comprehensive blueprint and is now with the Prime Minister for consideration. There are multiple benefits that can accrue to the government, farmers, industries and consumers,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while inaugurating the plant.

He further added, “Agricultural diversification is the need of the hour, wherein agri waste will generate additional revenues to the farming community. Waste to wealth is the new mantra that emerges from Praj’s innovative world-class second generation ethanol technology.”

Praj’s 2G bio-refinery demonstration plant will produce 1 million litre per annum (MLPA) ethanol by processing a variety of agri-residue like rice and wheat straw, cotton stalk, bagasse, cane trash, corn cobs & stover, etc with superior product yields. With continual research and development, further pipeline of other renewable fuels and chemicals is underway to be produced from this technology platform.

“We have been working on second generation ethanol technology for over 7 years and this plant is a testament of our technology leadership in the bio-energy space. This innovative technology has substantial potential to enhance energy security and help India become energy self-reliant. It uses abundantly available cellulosic biomass while effectively addressing the challenge of agricultural waste management and mitigating pollution. Commercialisation of second generation ethanol technology will give an impetus to rural economy and create additional employment opportunities,” said Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman, Praj Industries.

In India, an eco-system for 2G ethanol is in the making to achieve the aspired 20 percent blend ratio. As a part of this drive, 10 to 12 second generation ethanol projects are expected to be finalised, with average capex of around Rs 600 crore each. Each of these plants will have the capacity to produce 100,000 litres of ethanol per day.

In December last year, Praj Industries signed MoUs with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), as their technology partner, to set up 2G bio-ethanol plants in the country.

