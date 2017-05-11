Praj starts second generation bio-refinery demo plant for renewable fuels

Industries on Sunday inaugurated its second generation (2G) integrated demonstration plant for and chemicals, near Pune. It is India’s first integrated demonstration plant, which is built on Praj’s proprietary platform technology ‘enfinity’ for manufacturing from a variety of agri-waste.

“Today I witnessed India’s first 2G demonstration plant and my belief in India’s capability in technology development as compared to the Western countries, has strengthened manifold. Biofuel is not only cost-effective, but also a pollution-free import substitute of Rs 7 lakh crore. Our Government has initiated dialogues between my ministry, Petroleum Ministry and Renewable Energy ministry to present a comprehensive blueprint and is now with the Prime Minister for consideration. There are multiple benefits that can accrue to the government, farmers, industries and consumers,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while inaugurating the plant.

He further added, “Agricultural diversification is the need of the hour, wherein agri waste will generate additional revenues to the farming community. Waste to wealth is the new mantra that emerges from Praj’s innovative world-class second generation technology.”

Praj’s 2G demonstration plant will produce 1 million litre per annum (MLPA) by processing a variety of agri-residue like rice and wheat straw, cotton stalk, bagasse, cane trash, corn cobs & stover, etc with superior product yields. With continual research and development, further pipeline of other and is underway to be produced from this technology platform.

“We have been working on second generation technology for over 7 years and this plant is a testament of our technology leadership in the bio-energy space. This innovative technology has substantial potential to enhance energy security and help India become energy self-reliant. It uses abundantly available cellulosic biomass while effectively addressing the challenge of agricultural waste management and mitigating pollution. Commercialisation of second generation technology will give an impetus to rural economy and create additional employment opportunities,” said Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman, Industries.

In India, an eco-system for 2G is in the making to achieve the aspired 20 percent blend ratio. As a part of this drive, 10 to 12 second generation projects are expected to be finalised, with average capex of around Rs 600 crore each. Each of these plants will have the capacity to produce 100,000 litres of per day.

In December last year, Industries signed MoUs with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), as their technology partner, to set up 2G plants in the country.