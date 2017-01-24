TRENDING ON BS
Evonik develops technology to mass-produce complex moulded parts
Praxair inks hydrogen supply pact with Marathon Petroleum

The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair's extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network

BS B2B Bureau  |  Danbury, Connecticut (USA) 

Praxair inks hydrogen supply pact with Marathon Petroleum

Industrial gases major Praxair Inc has signed a long-term contract to supply hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s refinery in Garyville, Louisiana (USA). The company will use the hydrogen to support an ultra-low-sulfur diesel project planned for 2018.

Marathon Petroleum is the third-largest transportation fuels refiner in the US and operates an integrated refining, marketing and transportation system in the Midwest, East, Southeast and Gulf Coast. The hydrogen will be supplied through Praxair’s extensive Southeast Louisiana pipeline network.

“Garyville is home to Marathon Petroleum’s largest refinery, the third largest by capacity in the US, and Praxair is proud to be supporting their business in the Gulf Coast. This type of opportunity to further serve our customers in the region is why we expanded our presence in the lower Mississippi River corridor several years ago,” said Dan Yankowski, president of Praxair’s global hydrogen business.

Praxair operates over 50 hydrogen production facilities and six hydrogen pipeline systems worldwide. Globally, refinery and chemical customers benefit from Praxair’s comprehensive portfolio of large-volume industrial gases, cylinder gases and specialised technologies, services and supply reliability.

