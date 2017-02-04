Praxair starts hydrogen facility for Dow Chemical in US Gulf Coast

Industrial gases
major Praxair
Inc has started a hydrogen
facility that will recover by-product streams from The Dow Chemical
Company’s Freeport (Texas, USA) operations. Under a long-term contract, Praxair
is supplying high-purity hydrogen
back to Dow in order to meet the company’s needs across Southeast Texas. Additionally, the hydrogen
will be used by Praxair
to help supply increasing customer demand in the region.
Praxair
has also signed a long-term contract with Dow to supply nitrogen
to the company for use in its chemical production facility. The nitrogen
supply is expected to start in 2019. Dow will use both gases to support the production of a number of specialty chemicals
used in several diverse end markets, including automobile manufacturing, coating applications and chemical intermediates.
As part of the Freeport operation, Praxair
is processing, recovering and compressing by-product hydrogen
from Dow’s ethylene production facilities, which will include the company’s new world-scale ethylene cracker scheduled to come on line in 2017. Praxair’s extensive knowledge and operating experience in processing hydrogen, coupled with the industry-leading efficiency of Dow’s new sources, are enabling hydrogen
to be produced to meet industry demands with significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions than by conventional means.
Both gases will be distributed through Praxair’s extensive US Gulf Coast pipeline network to Dow’s Texas City and Freeport facilities and will help meet growing demand from other customers in the region. Praxair
already had pipeline access to Texas City and recently extended its US Gulf Coast pipeline systems approximately 46 miles to the Freeport area.
“Freeport is Dow’s largest chemical site in the world and we are proud to be supporting their continued growth in the US Gulf Coast. This opportunity to further serve our customers in the region is why we extended our pipeline to Freeport. Capturing by-product hydrogen
for use in the refining and petrochemical
industries is consistent with our mission of making our planet more productive,” said Dan Yankowski, president of Praxair’s global hydrogen
business.
Jack Broodo, president, Dow Feedstocks and Energy, added, “We are pleased to continue our strong relationship with Praxair
through this new project. Their long history of innovation and reliability was key to our decision to expand our relationship and why we chose them as our supplier in Freeport and Texas City, two of our critical manufacturing sites on the Gulf Coast. Additionally, in working with Praxair, we address our strategic vision of developing growth projects that result in environmental benefits to our industry and surrounding communities.”
Praxair’s hydrogen
pipeline system is supported by multiple hydrogen
plants as well as its 2.5 billion standard cubic foot hydrogen
storage cavern, which uses patented technology. The cavern has been in commercial operation since 2007. Similarly, Praxair’s nitrogen
pipeline system is built around multiple air separation facilities coupled with an extensive backup capability.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU