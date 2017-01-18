Reliance & Russia's Sibur to set up halogenated butyl rubber unit in India

Industries Ltd (RIL) and Russian giant will jointly set up South Asia’s first halogenation unit at RIL’s integrated site in Jamnagar, Gujarat. An MoU to this effect was signed by the two companies at the recently-concluded Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar.

The unit will produce 60,000 metric tonne (MT) of halogenated every year under Private Limited (RSEPL) - a joint venture (JV) formed in February 2012 in which RIL and have 74.9 percent and 25.1 percent stake, respectively.

Apart from the planned halogenation unit, the JV owns a 1,20,000 MT per annum plant, currently under construction at the same venue which will provide the necessary feed to the halogenation unit.

The halogenated demand is expected to grow at a rapid pace of 8-10% CAGR over the next few years, driven by increasing customer preference for tubeless tyres in India and neighbouring countries, and significant investments in the manufacture of closures and tank inner liners.”

“RSEPL’s halogenated plant will be well-poised to capitalise on the significant surge in regional demand in and industries. India is expected to see a quantum jump in production, with Indian and international majors gearing up to make capital investments of Rs 15,000 crore,” commented Nikhil Meswani, executive director, Industries Ltd.

Dmitry Konov, chairman of Sibur’s Management Board, added, “India offers attractive investment opportunities given the growing local demand for synthetic rubbers and Gujarat’s favourable investment environment coupled with the well-developed infrastructure and raw material availability at a world-class Industrial site owned by RIL. has a long track record of successful cooperation with RIL and Gujarat’s government, which has provided us with a solid basis for expanding our footprint in India.”

Halogenated is a key ingredient for manufacturing inner liner of tubeless tyre. With the Indian automobile trend aligning with global trends, penetration of tubeless tyres is expected to accelerate in the Indian market, resulting in an increased demand of halogenated butyl rubber. The ingredient is also used in the manufacture of stoppers, inner liner of storage tanks, etc.

Construction of the plant is in full swing at and its commissioning is targeted for 2018.

“Production from RSEPL will substitute imports and reduce outflow of valuable foreign exchange from India, providing impetus to the government’s Make in India initiative,” added RIL in a press statement.