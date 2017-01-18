Reliance & Russia's Sibur to set up halogenated butyl rubber unit in India

Reliance
Industries Ltd (RIL) and Russian petrochemical
giant Sibur
will jointly set up South Asia’s first butyl rubber
halogenation unit at RIL’s integrated petrochemical
site in Jamnagar, Gujarat. An MoU to this effect was signed by the two companies at the recently-concluded Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar.
The unit will produce 60,000 metric tonne (MT) of halogenated butyl rubber
every year under Reliance Sibur Elastomers
Private Limited (RSEPL) - a joint venture (JV) formed in February 2012 in which RIL and Sibur
have 74.9 percent and 25.1 percent stake, respectively.
Apart from the planned halogenation unit, the JV owns a 1,20,000 MT per annum butyl rubber
plant, currently under construction at the same venue which will provide the necessary butyl rubber
feed to the halogenation unit.
The halogenated butyl rubber
demand is expected to grow at a rapid pace of 8-10% CAGR over the next few years, driven by increasing customer preference for tubeless tyres in India and neighbouring countries, and significant investments in the manufacture of pharmaceutical
closures and tank inner liners.”
“RSEPL’s halogenated butyl rubber
plant will be well-poised to capitalise on the significant surge in regional demand in tyre
and pharmaceutical
industries. India is expected to see a quantum jump in tyre
production, with Indian and international tyre
majors gearing up to make capital investments of Rs 15,000 crore,” commented Nikhil Meswani, executive director, Reliance
Industries Ltd.
Dmitry Konov, chairman of Sibur’s Management Board, added, “India offers attractive investment opportunities given the growing local demand for synthetic rubbers and Gujarat’s favourable investment environment coupled with the well-developed infrastructure and raw material availability at a world-class Industrial site owned by RIL. Sibur
has a long track record of successful cooperation with RIL and Gujarat’s government, which has provided us with a solid basis for expanding our footprint in India.”
Halogenated butyl rubber
is a key ingredient for manufacturing inner liner of tubeless tyre. With the Indian automobile trend aligning with global trends, penetration of tubeless tyres is expected to accelerate in the Indian market, resulting in an increased demand of halogenated butyl rubber. The ingredient is also used in the manufacture of pharma
stoppers, inner liner of storage tanks, etc.
Construction of the butyl rubber
plant is in full swing at Jamnagar
and its commissioning is targeted for 2018.
“Production from RSEPL will substitute imports and reduce outflow of valuable foreign exchange from India, providing impetus to the government’s Make in India initiative,” added RIL in a press statement.
