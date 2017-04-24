Reliance starts commercial production of coal bed methane in Sohagpur

Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that it has commenced commercial production from its (CBM) block SP (West)-CBM-2001/1 from March 24, 2017 and is currently supplying for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur Pipeline (SHPPL). The production from RIL’s Sohagpur fields will gradually ramp-up in the next 15-18 months making among the largest unconventional producers in India.

is an environment-friendly extracted from coal-bed and has become an important source of unconventional gas in many parts of the world.

was awarded the licence to explore two adjacent blocks SP(West) and SP(East) with an area of 995 sq km in the round 1 of block bidding by the Government of India in 2001.

has drilled more than 200 wells connected to two gas gathering stations in the first phase of development. The company expects to drill 600-800 wells further and develop associated infrastructure over the next phases of development.

Reliance Gas Pipelines Limited (RGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, laid a 302 km Shahdol Phulpur Gas Pipeline that connects Sohagpur fields from Shahdol to Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HBJ) pipeline network of Gail at Phulpur. With this new pipeline network, these gas fields are now connected with the Indian Gas Grid.