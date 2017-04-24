TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » News on Chemical Industry

US FDA issues warning letter for Divi's Laboratories' Visakhapatnam unit
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Reliance starts commercial production of coal bed methane in Sohagpur

RIL is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur pipeline

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Reliance starts commercial production of coal bed methane in Sohagpur

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that it has commenced commercial production from its coal bed methane (CBM) block SP (West)-CBM-2001/1 from March 24, 2017 and is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur Pipeline (SHPPL). The production from RIL’s Sohagpur CBM fields will gradually ramp-up in the next 15-18 months making RIL among the largest unconventional natural gas producers in India.

CBM is an environment-friendly natural gas extracted from coal-bed and has become an important source of unconventional gas in many parts of the world.

Reliance Industries was awarded the licence to explore two adjacent CBM blocks SP(West) and SP(East) with an area of 995 sq km in the round 1 of CBM block bidding by the Government of India in 2001.

RIL has drilled more than 200 wells connected to two gas gathering stations in the first phase of development. The company expects to drill 600-800 wells further and develop associated infrastructure over the next phases of development.

Reliance Gas Pipelines Limited (RGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, laid a 302 km Shahdol Phulpur Gas Pipeline that connects Sohagpur CBM fields from Shahdol to Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HBJ) pipeline network of Gail at Phulpur. With this new pipeline network, these CBM gas fields are now connected with the Indian Gas Grid.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Reliance starts commercial production of coal bed methane in Sohagpur

RIL is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur pipeline

RIL is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur pipeline
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that it has commenced commercial production from its coal bed methane (CBM) block SP (West)-CBM-2001/1 from March 24, 2017 and is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur Pipeline (SHPPL). The production from RIL’s Sohagpur CBM fields will gradually ramp-up in the next 15-18 months making RIL among the largest unconventional natural gas producers in India.

CBM is an environment-friendly natural gas extracted from coal-bed and has become an important source of unconventional gas in many parts of the world.

Reliance Industries was awarded the licence to explore two adjacent CBM blocks SP(West) and SP(East) with an area of 995 sq km in the round 1 of CBM block bidding by the Government of India in 2001.

RIL has drilled more than 200 wells connected to two gas gathering stations in the first phase of development. The company expects to drill 600-800 wells further and develop associated infrastructure over the next phases of development.

Reliance Gas Pipelines Limited (RGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, laid a 302 km Shahdol Phulpur Gas Pipeline that connects Sohagpur CBM fields from Shahdol to Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HBJ) pipeline network of Gail at Phulpur. With this new pipeline network, these CBM gas fields are now connected with the Indian Gas Grid.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Reliance starts commercial production of coal bed methane in Sohagpur

RIL is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur pipeline

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that it has commenced commercial production from its coal bed methane (CBM) block SP (West)-CBM-2001/1 from March 24, 2017 and is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur Pipeline (SHPPL). The production from RIL’s Sohagpur CBM fields will gradually ramp-up in the next 15-18 months making RIL among the largest unconventional natural gas producers in India.

CBM is an environment-friendly natural gas extracted from coal-bed and has become an important source of unconventional gas in many parts of the world.

Reliance Industries was awarded the licence to explore two adjacent CBM blocks SP(West) and SP(East) with an area of 995 sq km in the round 1 of CBM block bidding by the Government of India in 2001.

RIL has drilled more than 200 wells connected to two gas gathering stations in the first phase of development. The company expects to drill 600-800 wells further and develop associated infrastructure over the next phases of development.

Reliance Gas Pipelines Limited (RGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, laid a 302 km Shahdol Phulpur Gas Pipeline that connects Sohagpur CBM fields from Shahdol to Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HBJ) pipeline network of Gail at Phulpur. With this new pipeline network, these CBM gas fields are now connected with the Indian Gas Grid.

image
Business Standard
177 22