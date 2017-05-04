Sabic to join forces with Dutch firm Airborne for composites production

- the Saudi Arabia-based diversified manufacturing company, active in chemicals, polymers, fertilizers and metal - and have joined hands in the development of fully automated and digitised production processes.

Sabic, via its corporate venturing arm, has invested growth capital in specialist International BV in The Hague. With this investment, joins a growth financing round by existing shareholders including Pangaea Ventures Fund III LP, HPE PRO Institutional Fund BV, Participatiemaatschappij InnovationQuarter BV and Innovatiefonds Brabant BV. The financing round will contribute to Airborne’s full automation and digitisation of composite manufacturing of goods that require less weight and higher strength from an array of industries.

In many markets like aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, consumer electronics and sporting goods, lightweight and durability are key industry drivers. Continuous fibre reinforced thermoplastic composite materials offer the potential to address these needs. Sabic’s composite thermoplastic solutions coupled with Airborne’s know-how offers the unique opportunity to realise the mass production of lighter and stronger applications in a more cost effective way.

is a technology leader in the design, production and industrialisation of advanced composite products for aerospace and marine sectors. is on a growth path to become the leading platform in composite automated manufacturing technologies. With the new investment, will implement the digital infrastructure that will serve as a backbone for thermoplastic composite automation technologies.

has taken a majority position in 2015 in unique technology for the production of high performance unidirectional Uumax tapes resulting in the formation of FRT. Sabic’s investment in will help enable Saudi firm to develop the next step in the value chain with realisation of automated manufacturing for applications, with enhanced yields, cycle times and system cost. This is considered as a critical step towards broader use of continuous fibre reinforced in the market.

“This investment and collaboration with will enable to take the next step in the commercialisation of thermoplastic and help our customers to develop unique lightweight applications,” said Ernesto Occhiello, executive vice president specialties strategic business unit at

Arno van Mourik, Founder and CEO of International, added, “A radical increase of the level of automation and digitalisation as well as the availability of information throughout the supply chain will be a crucial success factor in the industry. Combined with the integration of information from material to product, this is the core of Airborne’s strategy. Joining forces with is an important step towards our new strategy becoming a frontrunner in automation and digitisation of composite manufacturing. Attracting a preferred advanced supplier to invest in is a great confirmation of our strategy. We are very enthusiastic about the added value will bring to our company’s development and disruptive innovations.”