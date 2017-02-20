Sadara Chemical ropes in auto industry to set up cluster in PlasChem Park

Company (Sadara), a joint venture between and Chemical, has signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi National Automobiles Manufacturing Company (SNAM) for SNAM’s planned automobile manufacturing cluster in

Under the agreement, Sadara will work with SNAM’s auto cluster tenants who will include automobile parts manufacturing companies - primarily Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers - and identify potential third-party investors who are able to utilise Sadara’s slate of specialist and products to manufacture parts locally.

Spread over an area of 1 million square meters, the auto cluster is expected to be the largest manufacturing cluster to be located in PlasChem Park, an industrial zone located adjacent to the Sadara site in Jubail Industrial City II. The park is being developed in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and will consist of downstream chemical and conversion industries supplied with products from Sadara and others in Jubail.

Ziad Al-Labban, CEO of Sadara, said, “This is an exciting partnership for us as it will help drive development of an emerging sector within Saudi Arabia’s downstream manufacturing industry. Our specialty chemical products can be utilised by third-party investors to make components used in automobile manufacturing. With on board, we have a catalyst for manufacturers to come in and quickly begin to realise value on their investments.”

Dr Fahd S Al-Dohish, president and CEO, SNAM, commented, “The project will include basic facilities such as a press shop, welding (body) shop, paint shop, and general assembly shop, in addition to support facilities such as a logistics warehouse, test track, and admin building. Furthermore, another one million square meters next to SNAM’s factory has been allocated for tier 1 suppliers.”

Furthermore, Dr Al-Dohish added, “In order to create a sustainable industry ecosystem, researched local companies with operations related to industry in order to activate tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers who can do business with international tier 1 suppliers. Another important aspect of SNAM’s plan is to utilise the local resources in manufacturing the parts as much as possible.”

is a 12-square kilometer industrial park in Jubail Industrial City II dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. is a key element differentiating Sadara from other petrochemical, chemical and manufacturing projects in Saudi Arabia.

The park is uniquely positioned to enable and support downstream opportunities in many market segments, including the hydrocarbon resin cluster, ethylene oxide/propylene oxide (EO/PO) cluster, polyurethane cluster and a cluster. Collectively, these clusters are expected to attract diversified investments into in an array of downstream applications such as the production of oil and gas chemicals, construction materials, auto components, animal feed, paints and coatings, as well as home and personal care products.