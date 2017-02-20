Sadara Chemical ropes in auto industry to set up cluster in PlasChem Park

Sadara Chemical
Company (Sadara), a joint venture between Saudi Aramco
and Dow
Chemical, has signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi National Automobiles Manufacturing Company (SNAM) for SNAM’s planned automobile manufacturing cluster in PlasChem Park.
Under the agreement, Sadara will work with SNAM’s auto cluster tenants who will include automobile parts manufacturing companies - primarily Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and automotive
tier 1 and tier 2 manufacturers - and identify potential third-party investors who are able to utilise Sadara’s slate of specialist chemicals
and plastics
products to manufacture automotive
parts locally.
Spread over an area of 1 million square meters, the auto cluster is expected to be the largest manufacturing cluster to be located in PlasChem Park, an industrial zone located adjacent to the Sadara site in Jubail Industrial City II. The park is being developed in collaboration with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and will consist of downstream chemical and conversion industries supplied with products from Sadara and others in Jubail.
Ziad Al-Labban, CEO of Sadara, said, “This is an exciting partnership for us as it will help drive development of an emerging sector within Saudi Arabia’s downstream manufacturing industry. Our specialty chemical products can be utilised by third-party investors to make components used in automobile manufacturing. With SNAM
on board, we have a catalyst for manufacturers to come in and quickly begin to realise value on their investments.”
Dr Fahd S Al-Dohish, president and CEO, SNAM, commented, “The project will include basic facilities such as a press shop, welding (body) shop, paint shop, and general assembly shop, in addition to support facilities such as a logistics warehouse, test track, and admin building. Furthermore, another one million square meters next to SNAM’s factory has been allocated for automotive
tier 1 suppliers.”
Furthermore, Dr Al-Dohish added, “In order to create a sustainable automotive
industry ecosystem, SNAM
researched local companies with operations related to automotive
industry in order to activate tier 2 and tier 3 suppliers who can do business with international tier 1 suppliers. Another important aspect of SNAM’s plan is to utilise the local resources in manufacturing the automotive
parts as much as possible.”
PlasChem Park
is a 12-square kilometer industrial park in Jubail Industrial City II dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. PlasChem Park
is a key element differentiating Sadara from other petrochemical, chemical and plastics
manufacturing projects in Saudi Arabia.
The park is uniquely positioned to enable and support downstream opportunities in many market segments, including the hydrocarbon resin cluster, ethylene oxide/propylene oxide (EO/PO) cluster, polyurethane cluster and a plastics
cluster. Collectively, these clusters are expected to attract diversified investments into PlasChem Park
in an array of downstream applications such as the production of oil and gas chemicals, construction materials, auto components, animal feed, paints and coatings, as well as home and personal care products.
