SH Kelkar buys fragrance encapsulation technology from Tanishka Products

& Company Ltd, the Mumbai-based manufacturer of flavour, & aroma ingredients, has acquired rights for fragrance (FET) from Tanishka Products, a microencapsulation technology specialist. The acquisition will enable the to offer differentiated fragrance products and systems.

“The board of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd considered and approved the proposal to acquire and develop the intellectual property (IP) in fragrance (FET) held by (TP), a partnership firm set up in 2012. TP is into business of manufacture and sale of micro-encapsulated The acquisition would be done through one of its group companies, Keva Pvt Ltd (KCPL). As a part of the transaction, KCPL shall invest into capital and take majority control of LLP (TP LLP) to be set up,” said in a BSE filing yesterday.

For acquiring perpetual FET license and capital investment in TP LLP, will pay Rs 3 crore and will make additional amount, payable at the end of 5 years, which will be equivalent to a portion of the revenues of KCPL that would be generated in FET sales using the IP in FET.

"KCPL shall fund around Rs 3.75 crores for the running of encapsulations business from TP LLP after closing date of transaction. Any funding over an amount of Rs 3.75 crore shall be adjusted against the consideration payable to TP LLP," added

Tanishka Products, which has won National Award for Technology Innovation 2015 from Ministry of & Fertilizers, Government of India, specialises in microencapsulation technology of actives that has applications in industries such as textiles, FMCG, paints, paper, pesticides, etc.

Microencapsulation is mainly used to increase the stability and life of the product being encapsulated, facilitate the manipulation of the product and control its liberation in an adequate time & space. was originally developed using gelatin for the ink trade and later taken up by the & fragrance industries for use in chewing gum, bath capsules and in fragrance marketing. Fragrance is ideally used in the fabric & laundry industries to ensure that fragrance lasts long on dry fabrics.