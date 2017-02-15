SH Kelkar buys fragrance encapsulation technology from Tanishka Products

SH Kelkar
& Company Ltd, the Mumbai-based manufacturer of flavour, fragrances
& aroma ingredients, has acquired rights for fragrance encapsulation technology
(FET) from Tanishka Products, a microencapsulation technology specialist. The acquisition will enable the SH Kelkar
to offer differentiated fragrance products and systems.
“The board of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd considered and approved the proposal to acquire and develop the intellectual property (IP) in fragrance encapsulation technology
(FET) held by Tanishka Products
(TP), a partnership firm set up in 2012. TP is into business of manufacture and sale of micro-encapsulated fragrances.
The acquisition would be done through one of its group companies, Keva Chemicals
Pvt Ltd (KCPL). As a part of the transaction, KCPL shall invest into capital and take majority control of Tanishka Products
LLP (TP LLP) to be set up,” said SH Kelkar
in a BSE filing yesterday.
For acquiring perpetual FET license and capital investment in TP LLP, SH Kelkar
will pay Rs 3 crore and will make additional amount, payable at the end of 5 years, which will be equivalent to a portion of the revenues of KCPL that would be generated in FET sales using the IP in FET.
"KCPL shall fund around Rs 3.75 crores for the running of encapsulations business from TP LLP after closing date of transaction. Any funding over an amount of Rs 3.75 crore shall be adjusted against the consideration payable to TP LLP," added SH Kelkar.
Tanishka Products, which has won National Award for Technology Innovation 2015 from Ministry of Chemicals
& Fertilizers, Government of India, specialises in microencapsulation technology of actives that has applications in industries such as textiles, FMCG, paints, paper, pesticides, etc.
Microencapsulation is mainly used to increase the stability and life of the product being encapsulated, facilitate the manipulation of the product and control its liberation in an adequate time & space. Encapsulation technology
was originally developed using gelatin for the ink trade and later taken up by the flavour
& fragrance industries for use in chewing gum, bath capsules and in fragrance marketing. Fragrance encapsulation technology
is ideally used in the fabric & laundry industries to ensure that fragrance lasts long on dry fabrics.
