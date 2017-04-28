TechnipFMC bags EPC contract for sulfate reduction plant in Abu Dhabi

has been awarded by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO) an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a on West Island located offshore Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The objective of the EPC project is the installation of a module (SRP) along with new installations and tie-in to existing facilities in West Island. The SRP module incorporates cutting edge water treatment technologies with advanced filtration and nano-filtration systems. These systems are used for water injection into Upper Zakum western areas reservoir tight structure, which requires high quality water with less sulfate content and particle size.

“We are extremely proud of this award which demonstrates our long standing commitment to ADNOC as well as our sustainable development strategy in line with the UAE vision to maximize national content. This EPC award is one of the strategic ‘early engagement’ achievement, following the successful completion by of the Concept and FEED studies for the full UZFD (Upper Zakum Field Development) project, including the SRP,” said Nello Uccelletti, president of TechnipFMC’s onshore/offshore business.