Wabag bags $ 105 mn order from Dangote Group in Nigeria

Wabag will be responsible for installation of an effluent treatment plant at Dangote Oil refinery

BS B2B Bureau  |  Chennai 

VA Tech Wabag Limited (Wabag), one of the leading players in wastewater treatment sector, has bagged its second order, worth $ 105.5 million (about Rs 680 crore), from Dangote Oil Refining Company for construction of effluent treatment plant in Nigeria. Dangote Oil Refining Company is the largest single train petroleum refinery in the world.

Earlier, Wabag had bagged an order from Dangote for the raw water treatment plant for Dangote Fertilizers which is in an advanced stage of execution. Dangote Group is the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa. Wabag’s scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supervision of installation and commissioning & testing of an effluent treatment plant with reverse osmosis, demineralisation & condensate polishing and raw water treatment package.

Rajiv Mittal, managing director & group CEO, Wabag, said, “We are very happy to win this prestigious contract, a repeat order for us, amidst competition from international players. Winning of this order goes to prove our technological superiority and engineering capabilities in executing world class large and complex industrial projects both at home and abroad.”

