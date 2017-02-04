TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Chemicals » International News

Chemtura shareholders approve acquisition by Lanxess
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Yuhuang Chemical awards Amec Foster for supplying auxiliary boiler

The boiler will be used for YCI's methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana (USA)

BS B2B Bureau  |  Louisiana (USA) 

Polyethylene plant

The global power group (GPG) of Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a contract by Yuhuang Chemical Inc (YCI), a US based subsidiary of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Company Ltd (SYCC), for the supply of an auxiliary boiler for its methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana.

GPG will design and supply a shop-assembled auxiliary boiler that will provide the equivalent of approximately 60 MW of high pressure steam for the first phase of YCI’s major methanol facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

In addition to the natural gas fired auxiliary boiler, the scope of supply includes the fan, ductwork, combustion system, heat recovery and selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet emissions requirements.

Gary Nedelka, president of Amec Foster Wheeler's GPG, said, “This award, to supply this critical steam source for YCI's first major project in the US, demonstrates our industry expertise and experience. We are delighted to be working with YCI and look forward to playing a part in developing this new methanol facility."

Amec Foster Wheeler was awarded an engineering, project management, procurement and early construction services contract awarded in 2015 by YCI for the methanol plant. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Yuhuang Chemical awards Amec Foster for supplying auxiliary boiler

The boiler will be used for YCI's methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana (USA)

The boiler will be used for YCI's methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana (USA)
The global power group (GPG) of Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a contract by Yuhuang Chemical Inc (YCI), a US based subsidiary of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Company Ltd (SYCC), for the supply of an auxiliary boiler for its methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana.

GPG will design and supply a shop-assembled auxiliary boiler that will provide the equivalent of approximately 60 MW of high pressure steam for the first phase of YCI’s major methanol facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

In addition to the natural gas fired auxiliary boiler, the scope of supply includes the fan, ductwork, combustion system, heat recovery and selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet emissions requirements.

Gary Nedelka, president of Amec Foster Wheeler's GPG, said, “This award, to supply this critical steam source for YCI's first major project in the US, demonstrates our industry expertise and experience. We are delighted to be working with YCI and look forward to playing a part in developing this new methanol facility."

Amec Foster Wheeler was awarded an engineering, project management, procurement and early construction services contract awarded in 2015 by YCI for the methanol plant. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Yuhuang Chemical awards Amec Foster for supplying auxiliary boiler

The boiler will be used for YCI's methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana (USA)

The global power group (GPG) of Amec Foster Wheeler has been awarded a contract by Yuhuang Chemical Inc (YCI), a US based subsidiary of Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Company Ltd (SYCC), for the supply of an auxiliary boiler for its methanol facility currently under construction in Louisiana.

GPG will design and supply a shop-assembled auxiliary boiler that will provide the equivalent of approximately 60 MW of high pressure steam for the first phase of YCI’s major methanol facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

In addition to the natural gas fired auxiliary boiler, the scope of supply includes the fan, ductwork, combustion system, heat recovery and selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet emissions requirements.

Gary Nedelka, president of Amec Foster Wheeler's GPG, said, “This award, to supply this critical steam source for YCI's first major project in the US, demonstrates our industry expertise and experience. We are delighted to be working with YCI and look forward to playing a part in developing this new methanol facility."

Amec Foster Wheeler was awarded an engineering, project management, procurement and early construction services contract awarded in 2015 by YCI for the methanol plant. 

image
Business Standard
177 22