Yuhuang Chemical awards Amec Foster for supplying auxiliary boiler

The global power group (GPG) of Wheeler has been awarded a contract by Inc (YCI), a US based subsidiary of Shandong Company Ltd (SYCC), for the supply of an auxiliary for its facility currently under construction in Louisiana.

GPG will design and supply a shop-assembled auxiliary that will provide the equivalent of approximately 60 MW of high pressure steam for the first phase of YCI’s major facility in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

In addition to the natural gas fired auxiliary boiler, the scope of supply includes the fan, ductwork, combustion system, heat recovery and selective catalytic reduction equipment to meet emissions requirements.

Gary Nedelka, president of Wheeler's GPG, said, “This award, to supply this critical steam source for YCI's first major project in the US, demonstrates our industry expertise and experience. We are delighted to be working with YCI and look forward to playing a part in developing this new facility."

Wheeler was awarded an engineering, project management, procurement and early construction services contract awarded in 2015 by YCI for the plant.