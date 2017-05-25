Zuari Agro Chemicals to invest Rs 1300 crore to revamp urea plant

TRENDING ON BS
Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Zuari Agro Chemicals facility

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd will invest Rs 1300 crore to revamp its ammonia-urea plant in Goa, making it more energy efficient and increasing the production. “The Board of Directors of the company has approved the integrated revamp of ammonia-urea plants at a cost of approximately Rs 1300 crores,” said Zuari Agro Chemicals in a BSE filing on Monday. The revamp is expected to take around 25-30 months.

Consequently, the urea capacity will increase from 1350 metric tonne per day (MTPD) to 1800 MTPD and energy per tonne of urea will be 5.39 Gcal as against existing 6.67 Gcal.

The New Urea Policy 2015 by the Department of Fertilizers, GoI, mandates all vintage plants to bring down their energy consumption. Zuari Agro Chemicals’ plant is in vintage category as defined by Department of Fertilizers.

To make the plant more energy efficient coupled with enhanced capacity to meet market demand it is necessary to undertake revamp of existing facilities, said a company official explaining the rationale behind the move.

After revamp, which will result in increasing production & reducing energy consumption, ZACL will become one of the highly energy-efficient plants in the country.

The company has a manufacturing facility at Goa, with four plants, dedicated to provide farmers with urea, DAP and NPK based fertilisers.

