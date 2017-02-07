TRENDING ON BS
BHEL bags 3.6-MW rooftop solar PV systems order in Surat

Of the total, 1 MW of energy will be required for Surat Smart City

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

BHEL bags 3.6-MW rooftop solar PV systems order in Surat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop systems totalling to 3.6 MW capacity from the Surat Municipal Corporation.

While all the 10 identified areas of installation would be within the municipal limits of Surat; 1 MW of energy will be required for Surat Smart City. This is the single largest order for a rooftop PV system won by BHEL and will be an important step in establishing BHEL as one of the leaders in this segment.

BHEL manufactures solar cells and modules at its electronics division in Bengaluru, while space-grade solar panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its electronic systems division, also in Bengaluru.

The company has enhanced its annual manufacturing capacity of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW. Its new 200-MW solar PV module manufacturing line and upgraded 105 MW solar PV cell manufacturing line were recently inaugurated by Anant Geete, Minister for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, in Bengaluru.

Significantly, BHEL is one of the few companies in India whose solar business is backed by a dedicated R&D team at the company’s amorphous silicon solar cell plant (ASSCP) in Gurugram.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid interactive solar PV power plants in utility scale and rooftop applications and has set up solar plants in various locations in India including Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.

