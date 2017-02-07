BHEL bags 3.6-MW rooftop solar PV systems order in Surat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order for the installation of solar photovoltaic
(PV) rooftop systems totalling to 3.6 MW capacity from the Surat Municipal Corporation.
While all the 10 identified areas of installation would be within the municipal limits of Surat; 1 MW of energy will be required for Surat Smart City. This is the single largest order for a rooftop PV
system won by BHEL
and will be an important step in establishing BHEL
as one of the leaders in this segment.
BHEL
manufactures solar
cells and modules at its electronics division in Bengaluru, while space-grade solar
panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its electronic systems division, also in Bengaluru.
The company has enhanced its annual manufacturing capacity of solar
cells to 105 MW and solar
modules to 226 MW. Its new 200-MW solar PV
module manufacturing line and upgraded 105 MW solar PV
cell manufacturing line were recently inaugurated by Anant Geete, Minister for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, in Bengaluru.
Significantly, BHEL
is one of the few companies in India whose solar
business is backed by a dedicated R&D team at the company’s amorphous silicon solar
cell plant (ASSCP) in Gurugram.
BHEL
offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid interactive solar PV
power plants in utility scale and rooftop applications and has set up solar
plants in various locations in India including Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.
