BHEL bags 3.6-MW rooftop solar PV systems order in Surat

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order for the installation of (PV) rooftop systems totalling to 3.6 MW capacity from the Surat Municipal Corporation.

While all the 10 identified areas of installation would be within the municipal limits of Surat; 1 MW of energy will be required for Surat Smart City. This is the single largest order for a rooftop system won by and will be an important step in establishing as one of the leaders in this segment.

manufactures cells and modules at its electronics division in Bengaluru, while space-grade panels using high efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its electronic systems division, also in Bengaluru.

The company has enhanced its annual manufacturing capacity of cells to 105 MW and modules to 226 MW. Its new 200-MW module manufacturing line and upgraded 105 MW cell manufacturing line were recently inaugurated by Anant Geete, Minister for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, in Bengaluru.

Significantly, is one of the few companies in India whose business is backed by a dedicated R&D team at the company’s amorphous silicon cell plant (ASSCP) in Gurugram.

offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid interactive power plants in utility scale and rooftop applications and has set up plants in various locations in India including Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.