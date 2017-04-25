BHEL bags Rs 10,000 cr contract for power plant project in Bangladesh

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received its largest export order, valued at Rs 10,000 crore ($1.5 billion), for setting up 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) Maitree Super Project in Bangladesh, has taken-off, following the issuance of the notice to proceed by the developer.

The order has been secured from Pvt Ltd (BIFPCL), a 50:50 JV between India’s and Bangladesh’s BPDB. has arranged debt financing for the project from the EXIM Bank of India for which the loan agreement between EXIM Bank of India and BIFPCL has been signed in March 2017.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing & commissioning of 2x660 MW thermal sets with ultra-supercritical parameters on turnkey basis. The scope also includes setting up of a jetty and a river-water intake system. In order to meet stringent environmental norms, will also install a FGD plant and dry bottom ash handling system.

The order will also provide a fillip to the company’s focus on globalisation as a driver of future growth.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bangalore and Jhansi plants, while the company's power sector construction division will be responsible for construction and installation activities at site.

has had a long association with Bangladesh’s power sector. The company’s first major project in the country was the 100 MW Baghabari Gas Turbine Power Project (GTPP) which was commissioned in 2001. Subsequently, has constructed 2x120 MW Siddhirganj GTPP, besides setting up 220 kV Baghabari & Ishurdi substations.