TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Tata Power becomes first Indian firm to ship out 1 GW solar modules
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

CCI gives nod to Reliance Aerostructure-Dassault Aviation JV

The JV will execute the largest defence offset contract worth up to Rs 30,000 crore

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

The joint venture (JV) between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd promoted Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and French firm Dassault Aviation has received approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Reliance will own 51 percent stake in the JV, proposed to be named as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), while Dassault Aviation will hold the remaining stake.

The JV formed by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter aircraft, and Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure was first announced in October last year. The JV, which aims to tap opportunities in aerospace sector, will be the major beneficiary of the agreement signed by India to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore from Dassault Aviation with 50 per cent offset clause.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

CCI gives nod to Reliance Aerostructure-Dassault Aviation JV

The JV will execute the largest defence offset contract worth up to Rs 30,000 crore

The JV will execute the largest defence offset contract worth up to Rs 30,000 crore
The joint venture (JV) between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd promoted Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and French firm Dassault Aviation has received approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Reliance will own 51 percent stake in the JV, proposed to be named as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), while Dassault Aviation will hold the remaining stake.

The JV formed by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter aircraft, and Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure was first announced in October last year. The JV, which aims to tap opportunities in aerospace sector, will be the major beneficiary of the agreement signed by India to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore from Dassault Aviation with 50 per cent offset clause.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

CCI gives nod to Reliance Aerostructure-Dassault Aviation JV

The JV will execute the largest defence offset contract worth up to Rs 30,000 crore

The joint venture (JV) between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd promoted Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and French firm Dassault Aviation has received approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Reliance will own 51 percent stake in the JV, proposed to be named as Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), while Dassault Aviation will hold the remaining stake.

The JV formed by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale fighter aircraft, and Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure was first announced in October last year. The JV, which aims to tap opportunities in aerospace sector, will be the major beneficiary of the agreement signed by India to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore from Dassault Aviation with 50 per cent offset clause.


image
Business Standard
177 22