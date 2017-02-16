Centum Electronics opens fourth manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

The electronics manufacturer expanded operations with the launch of its fourth manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. The company has invested about Rs 200 crore, over two years, in the new facility, which was inaugurated by Minister yesterday.

“The facility is the fourth manufacturing location we have built in India demonstrating our continued commitment to the government’s vision of ‘Make in India.’ already has a significant presence in Bengaluru with three other facilities fully operational. The investment in the new manufacturing facility represents the potential available in the industry in India and abroad,” commented Apparao Mallavarapu, chairman and managing director,

Located at the park near Devanahalli, Centum’s new facility, Avanza, will integrate design, manufacturing, factory testing, quality control and advanced manufacturing engineering for Centum’s automation business in India and abroad. The project is a direct result of the opportunities created for Indian companies with a focus on self- reliance and indigenous design and manufacturing for the and industry.

The facility will design and manufacture products for the and industries as well as for industrial and medical customers all around the globe. About 95 percent of these products are aimed at exports market.

The Centum Group’s offering range from customised product design and development, manufacturing services and turnkey solution for mission-critical applications in the defence, aerospace, space, industrial, medical and communications markets. With reputed international clients across the US and Europe, expanded its base with its recent acquisition of the French Adetel Group.