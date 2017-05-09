CMI bags Gujarat Energy Transmission's Rs 36 cr order for supply of cables

The specialty cable company Limited has bagged an order worth Rs 36.24 crores from Gujarat Corporation Limited (GETCO) for supply of 66 KV XLPE

The order is revenue accretive and will be delivered within two quarters of 2017-18. Limited will manufacture the for the new order at its newly acquired Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) facility, which was a subsidiary of General Cable Corporation, a Fortune 500 company.

“We are becoming a preferred partner for and for the utilities, including the power sector covering both and distribution. Currently over 12 percent of our total revenues come from the power sector and we expect that around 15 percent of our revenues by 2019 will be from the segment. Our latest order from GETCO is another feather in our cap and we are going from strength to strength here,” said Amit Jain, chairman & managing director, Ltd.

Limited is already supplying power to NPCIL, BHEL, IOCL, ACME, MVVNL, PuVVNL, PVVNL, JdVVNL, JVVNL, AVVNL, etc.

In 2016, power comprised of around 40 percent of the total wire and cable market. The power segment is expected to grow the fastest at 47-50 percent CAGR, driven by large government spending on power and distribution. hopes to reap a sizeable part of the business in this category.