Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical buys out Claris' 20% stake in JV for $ 20 mn
Business Standard

CMI bags Gujarat Energy Transmission's Rs 36 cr order for supply of cables

CMI to make these cables at Baddi plant, which was a part of its acquisition of General Cable Energy

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

CMI to set up cables manufacturing unit in Haryana

The specialty cable company CMI Limited has bagged an order worth Rs 36.24 crores from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) for supply of 66 KV XLPE cables. 

The order is revenue accretive and will be delivered within two quarters of 2017-18. CMI Limited will manufacture the cables for the new order at its newly acquired Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) facility, which was a subsidiary of General Cable Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. 

“We are becoming a preferred partner for wires and cables for the utilities, including the power sector covering both transmission and distribution. Currently over 12 percent of our total revenues come from the power sector and we expect that around 15 percent of our revenues by 2019 will be from the segment. Our latest order from GETCO is another feather in our cap and we are going from strength to strength here,” said Amit Jain, chairman & managing director, CMI Ltd.

CMI Limited is already supplying power cables to NPCIL, BHEL, IOCL, ACME, MVVNL, PuVVNL, PVVNL, JdVVNL, JVVNL, AVVNL, etc.

In 2016, power cables comprised of around 40 percent of the total wire and cable market. The power segment is expected to grow the fastest at 47-50 percent CAGR, driven by large government spending on power transmission and distribution. CMI hopes to reap a sizeable part of the business in this category.

