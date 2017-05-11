CMI bags Rs 86 cr contract from Railways for supply of signalling cables

TRENDING ON BS
BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

CMI Limited, the manufacturer of specialty cables, has received a contract worth Rs 86.95 crores from Central Railways for supply of PVC insulated armoured, unscreened, copper conductor underground railway signalling cable for 6449.89 kms. This order will be delivered within the FY 2017-18, staggered over a period of 9 months. The order has been placed by the Office of Controller of Stores, Mumbai CS Terminus, Central Railways. 

The last 20 years, CMI has partnered Indian Railways & its subsidiaries/associates, which are among the biggest CMI clients today. CMI has supplied wires & cables for metros in different cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, etc and negotiations are on with various other metros. In this segment, CMI already supplies railway signalling and power cables, axle counter and quad cables, catenary wires, hard drawn copper wires, balise cables for train protection and warning systems and low-smoke zero halogen cables. 

Supply of signalling cables and quad cables to railways contributed 45 percent to the total revenues of CMI in 2016-17. Supply of wires and cables to railways has seen a CAGR of 88 percent over FY 13-16 and it is expected to continue growing at 28-30 percent over the next few years (FY 16-19).

“The government’s continued thrust on electrification, network enhancement & decongestion of Indian Railways as well as the development of Metro rail projects across India are spelt as good news for the wire and cables sector. CMI with its strong railway orientation, will be an obvious participant in this growth story,” commented Amit Jain, CMD, CMI Limited.

