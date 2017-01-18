TRENDING ON BS
Reliance & Russia's Sibur to set up halogenated butyl rubber unit in India
Business Standard

Crompton Greaves wins Rs 720 cr order from Indonesian firm PT PLN

CG will supply critical power equipment for a project to improve the Indonesian transmission grid

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Power transformers; Courtesy: CG, an Avantha Group company
Avantha Group company Crompton Greaves (CG) has bagged a $105-million (approximately Rs 720 crores) from PT PLN, the state-owned electricity company of Indonesia, to manufacture and install power transformers ranging from 30 MVA, 70/20kV to 500 MVA, 500/150kV. CG’s power transformers will be installed across PT PLN’s transmission network, spread over multiple substations and power plants in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and the Papua islands of the Indonesian archipelago.

The scope of the project includes site survey, design, manufacture, transportation and installation of the transformers. The order falls under a project funded by PT PLN to enhance the performance of the Indonesian transmission grid, which is critical to PLN’s 35 GW Fast Track Programme. 

This order also reinforces the existing strong relationship between CG and PT PLN. Since 1993 CG has excelled in meeting power transformer needs of PT PLN locally and this seventh consecutive order in the open book series, reinforces the strong relationships that CG builds in all markets that it serves. CG’s high voltage switchgear manufacturing plant that will come in production later this year, further endorses CG’s commitment to play a vital role in the growing South East Asian market.

K N Neelkant, managing director & CEO, CG, said, “We thank PT PLN for this significant order that reaffirms their trust in CG’s manufacturing expertise. Our technological edge makes us well positioned to support utilities in their network strengthening goals and we look forward to many more similar collaborative efforts.”

