DHL plans to invest € 45 million in India to support growth

To further support growth in India, the global company, Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, plans to invest € 45 million (about Rs 315 crore) in the country over the next three years in new upcountry developments, upgrading and expanding its infrastructure and bolstering its retail presence.

“India’s integration into the global economy has been accompanied by economic growth and progressive policy initiatives. With the country emerging as a global trade hub, India remains a critical growth market for us and we will continue to invest proactively to support the business here,” stated Frank Appel, CEO, Deutsche Post He was in Mumbai to inaugurate the first Service Center in the Asia Pacific region powered by at Mumbai.

Located in Goregaon, Mumbai, the 25,000 sq ft facility uses solar-powered panels that reduce the consumption of grid electricity by 30 percent. The successful adoption of ‘green technology’ paves the way for increased use of alternative energy sources in current and new facilities going forward.

The Goregaon Service Center is the company’s 45th service center in the country, and the 6th in Mumbai, in addition to the existing centers in Andheri, Byculla, Thane, Vashi and Vidyavihar. The facility, which will enhance pickup and delivery network capabilities for DHL in Mumbai, continues the ongoing commitment to invest in infrastructure, fleet, technology and people, to deliver high quality time definite delivery services to its customers.

Globally, has actively adopted green initiatives as part of DPDHL group’s GoGreen environmental protection program. These initiatives are built on two basic principles of ‘burn less’ and ‘burn clean’. The Goregaon Service Center is in line with DPDHL Group’s climate protection goal of reducing all logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050.

“As our previous commitment to improve carbon efficiency by 30 percent over the 2007 baseline by 2020 was achieved last year, four years ahead of schedule, we have now made a bolder promise - to achieve zero emissions in by 2050. This new facility in Mumbai is a great example of how we are improving business efficiency by enhancing our reach, and adopting green technologies across our network,” Appel added.

In India, has taken proactive steps to align with the Group’s vision by adopting green practices such as effectively using LED lights across 22 of its facilities and a fleet of vehicles running on clean fuel (compressed natural gas).

Commenting on the launch, RS Subramanian, senior vice president & country manager, India, said, “Over the years, has undertaken strategic investments to strengthen our network capabilities in order to provide high quality time definite services to our customers. The Goregaon Service Center is the first solar powered Service Center in the region, and can pave the way for increased use of solar power in all our facilities. As the first company to provide a carbon neutral shipping solution to enable our customers to achieve their own climate protection targets, we remain committed to reducing the impact of our business operations on the environment.”

provides access to 598 cities & over 33,000 locations in India, and has over 60,000 customers including importers, exporters, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and small & medium sized businesses. With a robust nationwide network of over 400 vehicles on road, 19 weekly inter-continental flights, 67 daily international and 80 domestic commercial flights, DHL customers in India have access to an international network of over 220 countries and territories.