TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Apparel & leather sectors key for job creation: Economic Survey
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Economic Survey right in emphasising remonetisation: Assocham

Upsurge in protectionism, affecting India's exports, is a matter of concern, says Sunil Kanoria

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

Sunil Kanoria
Sunil Kanoria

As the first official assessment of the impact of the demonetisation, the Economic Survey has rightly highlighted that the agriculture and informal sectors of the economy were impacted more by the note ban and thus, it would be only in the fitness of things if remonetisation is done expeditiously, said Sunil Kanoria, president, Assocham.

“One must compliment the Chief Economic Adviser for coming out with an honest assessment and suggesting that the credibility of the system would be strengthened if tax arbitrariness and harassment are ended,” said the Assocham president.

On the GDP growth projections both for the current fiscal and 2017-18, Kanoria said, the range given by the Economic Survey is wide enough and the global headwinds from the new US administration and the firming of oil prices have to be watched carefully. But, certainly, the impact of demonetisation is visible on the GDP in the current fiscal, as has also been conceded by the Economic Survey in the range of 0.75 and 0.5 percentage point.

“The survey has rightly picked up the potential risks to the global economy and its impact on India in the form of higher oil prices, trade tensions from sharp currency movements and geo-political factors. An upsurge in protectionism that could affect India’s exports, is surely a matter of concern,” opined Kanoria.

On the positive side, the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be a game changer, for sure, in the medium to long term, though we may see some teething troubles.

With respect to Universal Basic Income (UBI), the Assocham suggested that it should not be another add-on; but if it can replace all and sundry subsidies and consolidate them into a single programme which is easy to implement with minimum of pilferage, then it could be considered.     

On fiscal deficit, the Assocham felt that while some amount of flexibility is desirable to boost consumption demand by way of cut in corporate tax and raising the personal income tax rate, overall direction of fiscal consolidation should not be compromised.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Economic Survey right in emphasising remonetisation: Assocham

Upsurge in protectionism, affecting India's exports, is a matter of concern, says Sunil Kanoria

Upsurge in protectionism, affecting India's exports, is a matter of concern, says Sunil Kanoria
As the first official assessment of the impact of the demonetisation, the Economic Survey has rightly highlighted that the agriculture and informal sectors of the economy were impacted more by the note ban and thus, it would be only in the fitness of things if remonetisation is done expeditiously, said Sunil Kanoria, president, Assocham.

“One must compliment the Chief Economic Adviser for coming out with an honest assessment and suggesting that the credibility of the system would be strengthened if tax arbitrariness and harassment are ended,” said the Assocham president.

On the GDP growth projections both for the current fiscal and 2017-18, Kanoria said, the range given by the Economic Survey is wide enough and the global headwinds from the new US administration and the firming of oil prices have to be watched carefully. But, certainly, the impact of demonetisation is visible on the GDP in the current fiscal, as has also been conceded by the Economic Survey in the range of 0.75 and 0.5 percentage point.

“The survey has rightly picked up the potential risks to the global economy and its impact on India in the form of higher oil prices, trade tensions from sharp currency movements and geo-political factors. An upsurge in protectionism that could affect India’s exports, is surely a matter of concern,” opined Kanoria.

On the positive side, the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be a game changer, for sure, in the medium to long term, though we may see some teething troubles.

With respect to Universal Basic Income (UBI), the Assocham suggested that it should not be another add-on; but if it can replace all and sundry subsidies and consolidate them into a single programme which is easy to implement with minimum of pilferage, then it could be considered.     

On fiscal deficit, the Assocham felt that while some amount of flexibility is desirable to boost consumption demand by way of cut in corporate tax and raising the personal income tax rate, overall direction of fiscal consolidation should not be compromised.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Economic Survey right in emphasising remonetisation: Assocham

Upsurge in protectionism, affecting India's exports, is a matter of concern, says Sunil Kanoria

As the first official assessment of the impact of the demonetisation, the Economic Survey has rightly highlighted that the agriculture and informal sectors of the economy were impacted more by the note ban and thus, it would be only in the fitness of things if remonetisation is done expeditiously, said Sunil Kanoria, president, Assocham.

“One must compliment the Chief Economic Adviser for coming out with an honest assessment and suggesting that the credibility of the system would be strengthened if tax arbitrariness and harassment are ended,” said the Assocham president.

On the GDP growth projections both for the current fiscal and 2017-18, Kanoria said, the range given by the Economic Survey is wide enough and the global headwinds from the new US administration and the firming of oil prices have to be watched carefully. But, certainly, the impact of demonetisation is visible on the GDP in the current fiscal, as has also been conceded by the Economic Survey in the range of 0.75 and 0.5 percentage point.

“The survey has rightly picked up the potential risks to the global economy and its impact on India in the form of higher oil prices, trade tensions from sharp currency movements and geo-political factors. An upsurge in protectionism that could affect India’s exports, is surely a matter of concern,” opined Kanoria.

On the positive side, the impending Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be a game changer, for sure, in the medium to long term, though we may see some teething troubles.

With respect to Universal Basic Income (UBI), the Assocham suggested that it should not be another add-on; but if it can replace all and sundry subsidies and consolidate them into a single programme which is easy to implement with minimum of pilferage, then it could be considered.     

On fiscal deficit, the Assocham felt that while some amount of flexibility is desirable to boost consumption demand by way of cut in corporate tax and raising the personal income tax rate, overall direction of fiscal consolidation should not be compromised.

image
Business Standard
177 22