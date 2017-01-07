TRENDING ON BS
Hikal sells R&D property in Bengaluru

Gravita starts production of lead metal from recycling plant at Chittoor

The plant, with capacity of 12000 MTPA, will tap the opportunity in domestic and exports markets

BS B2B Bureau  |  Jaipur (Rajasthan) 

Gravita India Ltd, the metal recycling company, has commenced commercial production of lead metal from its new recycling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The plant, which has production capacity of 12000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA), will tap the opportunity of domestic scrap available with the large telecom players, UPS batteries from IT offices in and around southern markets by having long term contracts to collect their pan-India scrap in cost effective manner. 

Being near to the Chennai port, the plant will help Gravita in reducing logistics cost while exporting the finished goods. 

The plant, built with an investment of approximately Rs 25 crores, will help the company to further strengthen its presence in Southern market and for exports in Far East markets.

