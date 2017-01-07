Gravita starts production of lead metal from recycling plant at Chittoor

India Ltd, the company, has commenced commercial production of from its new recycling plant at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The plant, which has production capacity of 12000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA), will tap the opportunity of domestic scrap available with the large telecom players, UPS batteries from IT offices in and around southern markets by having long term contracts to collect their pan-India scrap in cost effective manner.

Being near to the Chennai port, the plant will help in reducing logistics cost while exporting the finished goods.

The plant, built with an investment of approximately Rs 25 crores, will help the company to further strengthen its presence in Southern market and for exports in Far East markets.