Havells' Lloyd Consumer buyout to help gain strategic foothold in AC market

India Ltd has forayed into consumer durables industry with the acquisition of Business Division for Rs 1600 crores on a debt free, cash free basis subject to closing adjustments. The move is expected to provide a strong springboard for growth in the Indian market, which is estimated at about Rs 15,000 crore.

has signed an agreement with Electrical and Engineering Limited and Fedders Corporation Limited for acquiring brand and the business that is engaged in sourcing, assembling, marketing and distribution of consumer durables including air conditioners, TVs, washing machines and other household appliances. The proforma net revenues of arm, Consumer for 9 months ended 31 December, 2016 stood at Rs 1,113 crores and EBDITA of Rs 75 crores. Based on its run rate and past performance, full year net revenue is estimated at circa Rs 1,700 crores with proforma EBDITA of Rs 110 crores.

will acquire the consumer business infrastructure, people, distribution network including and not limited to absolute, exclusive ownership and right to all intellectual property of brand Lloyd, logo, trademark, goodwill and attendant rights.

The transaction is subject to confirmatory due diligence and is expected to close in next 8 weeks. The company plans to finance the transaction through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

Through this acquisition, would mark a foray into consumer durables industry currently estimated at $ 15 billion and growing in double digits with low penetration levels, increasing urbanisation, aspirational and expanding middle class. has, over the last decade, built a brand, distribution and service network to provide a comprehensive experience to its consumers. It is among the top 3 brands in air-conditioners’ category with a well-entrenched national network in tier I and II cities. The brand has expanded into TVs and washing machines as well.

Anil Rai Gupta, chairman & managing director, India Limited, said, “The proposed acquisition is in line with objective of ‘Deeper into Homes’, driving domestic expansion and owning a brand and distribution oriented asset. We would leverage and extend the trust associated with brand to consumers, dealers, vendors of and create a similar recognition in consumer durables segment. We believe is undergoing a journey similar to of the past and we could combine together our consumer insights to accelerate its pace of growth.”

He added, “We would be firmly focused to fulfill Indian consumer’s aspirations through a superior delivery of product ownership, technology, availability and servicing. This acquisition has, thus, given us an opportunity to serve our discerning consumers with a much wider range of products, both in electrical and electronic goods space.”