How Indian e-commerce players can use robotics to gain competitive edge?

How do we define an industry which grew fivefold in the last 6 years and is expected to grow by another 67 percent in the next year? – Booming!
That’s what India’s e-commerce
industry is. A December 2015 report by industry body Assocham and business consultancy Deloitte suggests that the Indian e-commerce
industry will collect $ 38 billion in revenues in 2016 as compared to $ 3.8 amassed in 2009. The factors that lead to this massive growth are: increasing smartphone penetration, younger generation with lack of time and patience for a shopping mall, evolving consumer experience, exciting discounts, and arrival of global e-commerce
giants like Amazon, e-Bay, and Alibaba etc.
To continue at this pace, the industry needs to find ways to optimise the resources and bring more efficiency. Warehousing and supply chain
management is one of the most crucial cost components for e-commerce
players. Warehousing costs for an e-commerce
player can go upto as high as 25 percent of their total supply chain
costs. With focus shifting from standard to specialised deliveries (same day delivery, slotted delivery, 4 hour delivery etc), the importance of more effective logistics, warehousing, and supply chain
management cannot be overstated.
If you have ever ordered something on an e-commerce
site and followed up with customer care executives on non-delivery, damaged goods, or delivery of wrong products, you can easily relate to the challenges of e-commerce
warehouses.
With tens of thousands of different items to be sorted according to weight, size, colour, variants, to be sent to scattered destinations, and documented at every stage till it reaches the consumer, a warehouse is all about many complex operations. Add the constant pressure to provide the fastest service at lowest costs, and the challenge suddenly becomes uber complex.
This is not an India problem alone. In fact warehouses
across the world are ill managed, making basic operations like sorting, picking, storing, and documenting, inefficient and at times, unreliable. It is one of the most traditional industries, which has been technology-starved for decades. But like in several other instances - such as mobile telephony - India has the opportunity to leapfrog generations of tech innovation to reach or breach global benchmarks - aided not just by the booming ecommerce sector - but by the very innovation that drives our nation.
By implementing robotic solutions, warehouses
can increase their throughput by 10 x, using the same or even lesser space and resources, reduce the lead time for processing orders, reduce errors in packaging and dispatching, and improve the overall consumer experience.
E-commerce
players understand this need and are consciously investing in automation technologies that can make prices more competitive, enhance consumer experience through faster deliveries, while handling the increasing volumes of shipments and increasing levels of complexity of operations. For example, industry leader Flipkart
recently announced an investment of $ 2.5 billion into expanding and modernising its warehouses
and logistics
over the next 5 years. Snapdeal
acquired 6 technology and logistics
companies in order to cut down its delivery time by 70 percent.
As warehouses
move into tier 2 and 3 cities (in order to save real estate cost and cover remote geographies), we will see heavier investments in technology - specifically robotics. One of the biggest benefits of adopting robotic technologies, which usually does not get enough credit, is the scalability it brings in a company’s supply chain
operations. As your business grows, your warehouse will require to do more. Most robotic automation solutions available today are agile and scalable (and you should not buy them if they are not), that grow with your business.
Considering the challenges faced by warehouses
today, which are expected to only get more complicated as we move forward, automation of warehouses
is no more a choice but a mandate. Those who take this up proactively will have a clear, irrevocable competitive advantage over others.
____________________________________________________________________________________________
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU