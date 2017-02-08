TRENDING ON BS
Exclusivity in city gas distribution network to affect competition
Business Standard

Human-assisting robotic technologies to prosper in warehouses sector

E-commerce boom & investor funding giving boost to warehouse robotics startups, says Lux Research

BS B2B Bureau  |  Boston, USA 

Canada's CDPQ to buy minority stake in TVS Logistics for Rs 1000 cr

Rapidly expanding e-commerce and generous funding from eager investors have led to the emergence of a stream of warehouse robotics startups and two broad technologies - those to replace humans and those that assist humans in tedious logistic tasks. There is little technical differentiation between the two approaches today, but human-assisting technologies will prosper in the near term while human-replacement technologies become more important in the long term, according to Lux Research. 

“The holy grail of warehouse automation solutions is a product portfolio that can remove people from tedious logistic tasks, such as inventory tracking, product picking and material transport. The flow of startups entering the space will continue, and as deployments increase, the two types of technology companies will find their way into appropriate logistics roles,” said Kyle Landry, Lux Research Associate and lead author of the report titled, ‘Warehouse robotics: Assistive tools, or replacements for humans?’.

Lux Research evaluated warehouse robotics startups analysing their technical and business strengths, and delivered an overall rating. Lux Research analysts found that early human-assisting robots are gaining traction. ClearpathRobotics and GreyOrange earned their ‘dominant’ ratings not because of top technical ratings but because of their focus on general-purpose mobile robot platforms and for being the first to market. Both have established partnerships and a strong customer base to earn high business execution scores.

InViaRobotics received the highest technical score. Leveraging the founders’ extensive computer vision backgrounds into the development of a human-replacement robotic picking solution, InViaRobotics topped startups in technical score. The company is in early customer trials with LD Products to pick printer cartridges and office supplies.

“Despite being an assistive technology company, Fetch Robotics has a low business execution value because it is still in the process of building partnerships and establishing its sales pipeline. It still earned a ‘positive’ Lux Take because its technology can be customised to add operation-specific hardware,” said Lux Research in a press release.

