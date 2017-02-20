TRENDING ON BS
Sadara Chemical ropes in auto industry to set up cluster in PlasChem Park
Business Standard

Indian food processing industry to attract $33 bn investment by 2024: Study

Industry is pegged close to $ 121-130 billion, according to Assocham-Grant Thorton study

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

Frozen foods
Indian food processing sector has potential to attract $ 33 billion of investment and generate employment of 9 million persons days by FY 2024, according to an Assocham-Grant Thorton joint study. 

The food processing is a key contributor to employment generation in India. The policymakers have identified food processing as a key sector in encouraging labour movement from agriculture to manufacturing. By 2024, food processing sector is expected to employ 9 million people in India and expected to generate about 8,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs in the state, stated the study. 

According to the study, Indian food processing industry is pegged close to $ 121 billion to $ 130 billion. With the second largest arable land in the world, it is the largest producer of milk, pulses, sugarcane and tea in the world and the second largest producer of wheat, rice, fruits and vegetables.

Despite the massive production, the degree of processing is low and ranges between 2 to 35 percent for different produce. India is one of the top rankers in the production of bananas, guavas, ginger, papaya etc, although processing levels in the country remain limited. This indicates an extensive opportunity in the food processing sector, added the paper. 

According to the joint study, Indian food and retail market is projected to touch $ 482 billion by FY 2020 from the current level of $ 258 billion in 2015.

With globalisation and increasing trade across the borders approximately about 460 million tonnes of food valued at $ 3 billion is traded annually. India has thus, a great potential for global trade in agricultural and processed food products. The share of food processing exports in total exports was around 12 percent in the last few years. During FY 2011-15, India’s exports of processed food related products have been growing at a CAGR of 23.3 percent. 

The unorganised sector accounts for 42 percent of India’s food processing industry. The sizeable presence of small-scale industries points to the sector’s role in employment generation. As per the study, though the market falls under the unorganised sector in the country, the organised sector has a larger share in the secondary processing segment than the primary one.

Food and grocery constitute a substantial part of India’s consumption basket accounting for around 31 percent share in the total. In contrast, consumers in other countries spend a much lower proportion of their income on food and grocery - 9 percent in the US, 17 percent in Brazil and 25 percent in China. Food and grocery is the largest segment in India‘s retail sector, with a share of more than 60 percent in India‘s total retail market in 2014. 

India is the world‘s second largest producer of food after China. The arable land area of 159.7 mn hectares (394.6 mn acres) is the second largest in the world (after the US). India has a strong raw material base for the food processing industry. India is one of the largest producers of certain fruits, vegetables, pulses, cereals and dairy products such as mangoes, papaya, potatoes, onions, ginger, check peas, rice, wheat, groundnuts, milk and eggs among others.

