Indian Navy awards contract to Tata Advanced System's arm for radars

Nova Integrated Systems, along with Denmark-based Terma, will make surface surveillance radars

BS B2B Bureau  |  Bengaluru 

Surface surveillance radars for navy

Indian Navy has signed a contract with Nova Integrated Systems Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Advanced System Ltd, for procurement of surface surveillance radars (SSR). This is the first contract concluded under the Buy and Make (Indian) Category, in line with the government’s Make in India initiative. Nova Integrated Systems will indigenously manufacture these state-of-the-art radars in collaboration with Denmark-based Terma. 

The contract marks the entry of Indian private industry in production of hi-tech sensors for the Indian Navy. Procurement of SSR is a part of Indian Navy’s plan for modernisation of its fleets, and these radars will also be installed onboard the ships under construction. “The government’s drive to modernise the Armed Forces and build an Indian defence industrial base with participation of private industry gets a major boost with the signing of this contract,” said Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a press release yesterday.

In February 2015, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Terma entered into an agreement to establish a development center in Noida for design & development of combat management systems and collaboration on surface surveillance radars (SSR).

Headquartered at Aarhus (Denmark), Terma Group develops products and systems for defense, non-defense and security applications, including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.

Tata Advanced Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, focuses on providing integrated solutions for aerospace, defence and homeland security. It has capabilities throughout the entire aerospace value chain from design to full aircraft assembly, and is well positioned in other areas that include missiles, radars, unmanned aerial systems, command and control systems, optronics and homeland security.

