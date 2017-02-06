Indian Railways ropes in Italy's FS Group for improving safety

Indian has joined hands with Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane Group (FS Group), the government owned company that manages Italian railway sector, for improving safety in train operations in the country.

The cooperation areas identified in the agreement includes safety audit of Indian and measures required for enhancing safety in train operation, assessment and certification of advanced technology based safety products and systems to Safety Integrity Level (SIL4), training and competency development with focus of safety, modern trends in maintenance and diagnostic etc.

The MoU comes in the backdrop of emphasis given by Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Railways, on safety in railway operation. He has directed Railway Board to collaborate with the international experts on this subject and identify the best practices in this field.

FS Group, with its technical and managerial railway expertise, is one of the most advanced worldwide player in many field, such as design and realisation of high speed and conventional lines, safety systems, certification, training and operation and maintenance.

The whole group currently employs about 69,000 persons and operates more than 7,000 trains per day, carrying over 600 million/year of passengers and 50 million tons of freight on a railway network of more than 16,700 km.