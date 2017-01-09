Indian water purifier market to reach $4.1 bn by 2024: Study

India’s market is expected to reach $4.1 billion by the end of 2024 as compared to $1.1 billion in 2015, according to the report of the US-based (TMR). During the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the overall market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4 percent.

The top two players, and System Ltd, held a dominant share of 65 percent in the India market in 2015. The consolidated market is expected to see the entry of several small and big companies, which spells hope for competition in the coming years, observed TMR. “The promise of offering exceptionally services to the end users and making pure water affordable are the two key strategies being adopted players in the market,” stated the lead author of the research report.

The technologies available in the India market are gravity purifier, purifier, sediment purifier, water softener, and purifier. Of these, the and purifying technologies are expected to show a strong growth rate as they have the ability to purify the water to the maximum level. analysts have estimated that the purifier technology segment will progress at a CAGR of 18.2 percent during the forecast period. Reverse osmosis (RO) technology is extensively used for purifying water. It removes germs and other dissolved salts from water by using membrane technology.

The various end users of these technologies are industrial, commercial and household. The commercial and household segments will see a high adoption of water purifying technologies. Between the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the household segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5 percent. The growing demand for affordable and portable water in Indian households is expected to play a critical role in shaping the trajectory of the India market.

The growing awareness about the presence of harmful impurities and pathogens in the water supplied to households and other sectors has increased the demand for water purifying technologies. This has significantly triggered a necessity for portable water to prevent water-borne diseases. Several government initiatives to ensure safety of citizens is also focused at raising awareness about water purity, which has been augmenting the demand for these technologies. These efforts have been especially pronounced in rural areas of India.

Usage of digital marketing methods and sprawling present of retail stores across the country are expected to provide the market an additional boost in the coming years. Furthermore, initiatives taken by MNCs to bring water purifying systems to Indian villages to provide affordable 10necessities will bode well with the national market in the coming few years.

Despite the awareness programs and efforts taken to educate the masses, several people across India continue to remain unaware about the benefits of water purification. Owing to the lack of education and the means to investment in these technologies a large chunk of the population still relies on conventional ways of boiling water for the purpose of purification. The constraints of addressing issues pertaining to varying water textures as per changing geographies across the country is also likely to hamper the market growth. This has posed a tough challenge amongst players to designing purification technologies that cater to region-specific water types to remove the total dissolved salts (TDS).