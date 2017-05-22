Isgec Hitachi Zosen adopts next-gen enterprise software for digitalisation

Technologies has successfully implemented the new generation of enterprise software, Business Suite S/4HANA (Version 1610), for Ltd Limited (IHZL) to support its digital transformation program, Lakshya. IHZL, a joint venture between Isgec Heavy Ltd & Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corp, caters to the specialised and critical process equipment requirements of oil & gas, refineries, fertiliser, and industries.

The deployed solution leverages the benefits of to enable with better control on project execution by providing clear visibility into the operations, strengthening procurement processes and augmenting inventory control.

The deployment of the real-time intelligence of S/4HANA will assist IHZL to timely deliver quality mission-critical equipment - where the risks involved are high - and eliminate errors arising from manual procurement systems. Further, the solution gives the management team at IHZL complete insights into the execution of the projects along with advanced data analytics capability, resulting in informed decision-making and cost efficiency.

“Delivering quality, on time, along with having a thorough control on project execution, is critical to the success of our projects. The solution implemented by ensured that it addressed the challenges faced by IHZL. We were impressed by KPIT’s highly professional and agile approach. Their advanced planning and scheduling training for the core IHZL core team, followed by multiple time end-user training by the core team members, helped us in going live without any disruption,” said Harbir Singh, head of operations, Limited.

Sahil Dhawan, Associate Vice President, SBU at Technologies, added, “Digital transformation has become imperative for business growth, and enterprises are finding it challenging to make a seamless transition to digitisation. resolves the complexities to provide solutions which enable to improve the productivity of its projects and achieve sustained growth.”

Ltd operates out of Isgec’s manufacturing facilities at Dahej in Gujarat, giving it easy access to the global market.