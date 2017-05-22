TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Clariant & Huntsman merger to create $13 bn specialty chemicals behemoth
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Isgec Hitachi Zosen adopts next-gen enterprise software for digitalisation

The solution, implemented by KPIT, to enable IHZL with better control on project execution

BS B2B Bureau  |  Pune 

Isgec Hitachi Zosen's Dahej plant
Isgec Hitachi Zosen's Dahej plant

KPIT Technologies has successfully implemented the new generation of enterprise software, SAP Business Suite SAP S/4HANA (Version 1610), for Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Limited (IHZL) to support its digital transformation program, Lakshya. IHZL, a joint venture between Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd & Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corp, caters to the specialised and critical process equipment requirements of oil & gas, refineries, fertiliser, and petrochemical industries. 

The deployed solution leverages the benefits of digitalisation to enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen with better control on project execution by providing clear visibility into the operations, strengthening procurement processes and augmenting inventory control.  

The deployment of the real-time intelligence of SAP S/4HANA will assist IHZL to timely deliver quality mission-critical equipment - where the risks involved are high - and eliminate errors arising from manual procurement systems. Further, the solution gives the management team at IHZL complete insights into the execution of the projects along with advanced data analytics capability, resulting in informed decision-making and cost efficiency. 

“Delivering quality, on time, along with having a thorough control on project execution, is critical to the success of our projects. The solution implemented by KPIT ensured that it addressed the challenges faced by IHZL. We were impressed by KPIT’s highly professional and agile approach. Their advanced planning and scheduling training for the core IHZL core team, followed by multiple time end-user training by the core team members, helped us in going live without any disruption,” said Harbir Singh, head of operations, Isgec Hitachi Zosen Limited.

Sahil Dhawan, Associate Vice President, SAP SBU at KPIT Technologies, added, “Digital transformation has become imperative for business growth, and enterprises are finding it challenging to make a seamless transition to digitisation. KPIT resolves the complexities to provide solutions which enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen to improve the productivity of its projects and achieve sustained growth.”

Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd operates out of Isgec’s manufacturing facilities at Dahej in Gujarat, giving it easy access to the global market.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Isgec Hitachi Zosen adopts next-gen enterprise software for digitalisation

The solution, implemented by KPIT, to enable IHZL with better control on project execution

The solution, implemented by KPIT, to enable IHZL with better control on project execution
KPIT Technologies has successfully implemented the new generation of enterprise software, SAP Business Suite SAP S/4HANA (Version 1610), for Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Limited (IHZL) to support its digital transformation program, Lakshya. IHZL, a joint venture between Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd & Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corp, caters to the specialised and critical process equipment requirements of oil & gas, refineries, fertiliser, and petrochemical industries. 

The deployed solution leverages the benefits of digitalisation to enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen with better control on project execution by providing clear visibility into the operations, strengthening procurement processes and augmenting inventory control.  

The deployment of the real-time intelligence of SAP S/4HANA will assist IHZL to timely deliver quality mission-critical equipment - where the risks involved are high - and eliminate errors arising from manual procurement systems. Further, the solution gives the management team at IHZL complete insights into the execution of the projects along with advanced data analytics capability, resulting in informed decision-making and cost efficiency. 

“Delivering quality, on time, along with having a thorough control on project execution, is critical to the success of our projects. The solution implemented by KPIT ensured that it addressed the challenges faced by IHZL. We were impressed by KPIT’s highly professional and agile approach. Their advanced planning and scheduling training for the core IHZL core team, followed by multiple time end-user training by the core team members, helped us in going live without any disruption,” said Harbir Singh, head of operations, Isgec Hitachi Zosen Limited.

Sahil Dhawan, Associate Vice President, SAP SBU at KPIT Technologies, added, “Digital transformation has become imperative for business growth, and enterprises are finding it challenging to make a seamless transition to digitisation. KPIT resolves the complexities to provide solutions which enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen to improve the productivity of its projects and achieve sustained growth.”

Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd operates out of Isgec’s manufacturing facilities at Dahej in Gujarat, giving it easy access to the global market.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Isgec Hitachi Zosen adopts next-gen enterprise software for digitalisation

The solution, implemented by KPIT, to enable IHZL with better control on project execution

KPIT Technologies has successfully implemented the new generation of enterprise software, SAP Business Suite SAP S/4HANA (Version 1610), for Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Limited (IHZL) to support its digital transformation program, Lakshya. IHZL, a joint venture between Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd & Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corp, caters to the specialised and critical process equipment requirements of oil & gas, refineries, fertiliser, and petrochemical industries. 

The deployed solution leverages the benefits of digitalisation to enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen with better control on project execution by providing clear visibility into the operations, strengthening procurement processes and augmenting inventory control.  

The deployment of the real-time intelligence of SAP S/4HANA will assist IHZL to timely deliver quality mission-critical equipment - where the risks involved are high - and eliminate errors arising from manual procurement systems. Further, the solution gives the management team at IHZL complete insights into the execution of the projects along with advanced data analytics capability, resulting in informed decision-making and cost efficiency. 

“Delivering quality, on time, along with having a thorough control on project execution, is critical to the success of our projects. The solution implemented by KPIT ensured that it addressed the challenges faced by IHZL. We were impressed by KPIT’s highly professional and agile approach. Their advanced planning and scheduling training for the core IHZL core team, followed by multiple time end-user training by the core team members, helped us in going live without any disruption,” said Harbir Singh, head of operations, Isgec Hitachi Zosen Limited.

Sahil Dhawan, Associate Vice President, SAP SBU at KPIT Technologies, added, “Digital transformation has become imperative for business growth, and enterprises are finding it challenging to make a seamless transition to digitisation. KPIT resolves the complexities to provide solutions which enable Isgec Hitachi Zosen to improve the productivity of its projects and achieve sustained growth.”

Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd operates out of Isgec’s manufacturing facilities at Dahej in Gujarat, giving it easy access to the global market.

image
Business Standard
177 22