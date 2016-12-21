KEI extends collaboration with Swiss firm Brugg Kabel for EHV cables

Industries Ltd, the manufacturer of power for retail and institutional segments, has extended its technical collaboration agreement with AG, the Swiss manufacturer of extra high voltage (EHV) above 220 kV and up to 400kV, at its manufacturing plant located at Chopanki (Alwar, Rajasthan).

AG is a pioneer in manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage - along with jointing and cable accessories up to 500kV voltage grade. Besides this, specialises in turnkey systems and design of extra high voltage cable projects with world over installation. “With the present technical collaboration, has achieved another milestone in its growth history as now it will be only the first company in India having such technical capabilities to manufacture up to 400kV,” claimed in a press release.

The technical collaboration agreement will allow complete know-how transfer which will include design, manufacturing, testing, techniques, training of its manufacturing and design personnel in manufacturing of along with jointing techniques as also complete EHV system design of EHV cables. With this full technology back-up, the collaboration will also help in making its presence in extra high voltage cable segment up to 400kV by securing contracts from various public utilities (central and state) as also private segments.

With the government’s focus on infrastructure projects, the demand for extra high voltage up to 400kV is likely to grow exponentially in coming years considering transmission and distribution of power through underground because of the major problems faced in right of way (especially in large cities).

“With very restricted capacity presently existing in 220kV and up to 400kV segments this step taken by will definitely ease the burden on imports as also bringing down the project costs,” added the company officials.

In addition, Industries has commissioned new production line of at Chopanki plant and trial run for from 132 kV up to 400kV is expected to start by the end of this month.