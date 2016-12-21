KEI extends collaboration with Swiss firm Brugg Kabel for EHV cables

KEI
Industries Ltd, the manufacturer of power cables
for retail and institutional segments, has extended its technical collaboration agreement with Brugg Kabel
AG, the Swiss manufacturer of extra high voltage (EHV) cables
above 220 kV and up to 400kV, at its manufacturing plant located at Chopanki (Alwar, Rajasthan).
Brugg Kabel
AG is a pioneer in manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage cables
- along with jointing and cable accessories up to 500kV voltage grade. Besides this, Brugg Kabel
specialises in turnkey systems and design of extra high voltage cable projects with world over installation. “With the present technical collaboration, KEI
has achieved another milestone in its growth history as now it will be only the first company in India having such technical capabilities to manufacture cables
up to 400kV,” claimed KEI
in a press release.
The technical collaboration agreement will allow KEI
complete know-how transfer which will include design, manufacturing, testing, techniques, training of its manufacturing and design personnel in manufacturing of cables
along with jointing techniques as also complete EHV system design of EHV cables. With this full technology back-up, the collaboration will also help KEI
in making its presence in extra high voltage cable segment up to 400kV by securing contracts from various public utilities (central and state) as also private segments.
With the government’s focus on infrastructure projects, the demand for extra high voltage cables
up to 400kV is likely to grow exponentially in coming years considering transmission and distribution of power through underground cables
because of the major problems faced in right of way (especially in large cities).
“With very restricted capacity presently existing in 220kV and up to 400kV segments this step taken by KEI
will definitely ease the burden on imports as also bringing down the project costs,” added the company officials.
In addition, KEI
Industries has commissioned new production line of EHV cables
at Chopanki plant and trial run for EHV cables
from 132 kV up to 400kV is expected to start by the end of this month.
