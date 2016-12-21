KEI extends collaboration with Swiss firm Brugg Kabel for EHV cables

TRENDING ON BS
News on Manufacturing Industry

Business Standard

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

KEI Industries and Brugg Kabel officials
KEI Industries and Brugg Kabel officials

KEI Industries Ltd, the manufacturer of power cables for retail and institutional segments, has extended its technical collaboration agreement with Brugg Kabel AG, the Swiss manufacturer of extra high voltage (EHV) cables above 220 kV and up to 400kV, at its manufacturing plant located at Chopanki (Alwar, Rajasthan).

Brugg Kabel AG is a pioneer in manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage cables - along with jointing and cable accessories up to 500kV voltage grade. Besides this, Brugg Kabel specialises in turnkey systems and design of extra high voltage cable projects with world over installation. “With the present technical collaboration, KEI has achieved another milestone in its growth history as now it will be only the first company in India having such technical capabilities to manufacture cables up to 400kV,” claimed KEI in a press release.

The technical collaboration agreement will allow KEI complete know-how transfer which will include design, manufacturing, testing, techniques, training of its manufacturing and design personnel in manufacturing of cables along with jointing techniques as also complete EHV system design of EHV cables. With this full technology back-up, the collaboration will also help KEI in making its presence in extra high voltage cable segment up to 400kV by securing contracts from various public utilities (central and state) as also private segments.

With the government’s focus on infrastructure projects, the demand for extra high voltage cables up to 400kV is likely to grow exponentially in coming years considering transmission and distribution of power through underground cables because of the major problems faced in right of way (especially in large cities).

“With very restricted capacity presently existing in 220kV and up to 400kV segments this step taken by KEI will definitely ease the burden on imports as also bringing down the project costs,” added the company officials.

In addition, KEI Industries has commissioned new production line of EHV cables at Chopanki plant and trial run for EHV cables from 132 kV up to 400kV is expected to start by the end of this month.

