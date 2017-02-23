Kirloskar adopts Honeywell's eco-friendly refrigerant for new chiller line

Chillers, part of the Pune-based engineering conglomerate Group, has opted for Honeywell’s (R-1234ze) in its new line of manufactured in India. The chillers, which are large central air conditioning units, are targeted for installation in both industrial and commercial buildings in India, Middle East, South East Asia and Europe.

Kirloskar’s new Make in India help the country deliver on its focus for next-generation cooling systems. India is one of the key signatories of the Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which is focused on phasing down the use of high-global-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). is an environmentally preferable hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) developed by that is available immediately as an option to support the Indian government’s transition away from high-global-warming-potential refrigerants.

“We evaluated the range of options available for our latest generation of chillers, and Honeywell’s is the ideal solution, since it helps us meet environmental targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Honeywell’s technical expertise helped us during development of the first HFO-chiller produced in India,” stated Prashant Joshi, vice president for

is non-ozone-depleting with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) of less than 1, complying with global environmental standards and regulations. It is classified as A2L and is nonflammable below 30°C. is safer to use than hydrocarbons or ammonia, which are either extremely flammable or highly toxic.

Julien Soulet, managing director for Fluorine Products in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, commented, “ is committed to continuing to invest in the development of next-generation, lower-GWP solutions that make it easier for industries to adopt and use alternatives to higher-GWP refrigerants. We are happy to help the Indian government by enabling an environment where innovative manufacturers like can introduce new energy efficient products that benefit from our expertise in developing sustainable alternative refrigerants with reduced environmental impact.”

is an innovative provider of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) with a comprehensive range of centrifugal and screw from 50 TR to 2400 TR. It is introducing the first chiller with in India, designed to be the industry’s most economical and competitive when assessed by performance and overall cost-effectiveness.

is one of the leading global companies involved in the development, manufacture and supply of refrigerants that are sold worldwide under the Solstice and Genetron brand names for a range of applications, including refrigeration, building and automobile air conditioning. and its suppliers are in the middle of a $900 million investment program in technology development and new capacity based on Honeywell’s hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) technology, which helps customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing end-product performance.

