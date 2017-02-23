Kirloskar adopts Honeywell's eco-friendly refrigerant for new chiller line

Kirloskar
Chillers, part of the Pune-based engineering conglomerate Kirloskar
Group, has opted for Honeywell’s Solstice ze
(R-1234ze) refrigerant
in its new line of chillers
manufactured in India. The chillers, which are large central air conditioning units, are targeted for installation in both industrial and commercial buildings in India, Middle East, South East Asia and Europe.
Kirloskar’s new Make in India chillers
help the country deliver on its focus for next-generation cooling systems. India is one of the key signatories of the Kigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which is focused on phasing down the use of high-global-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Solstice ze
is an environmentally preferable hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) refrigerant
developed by Honeywell
that is available immediately as an option to support the Indian government’s transition away from high-global-warming-potential refrigerants.
“We evaluated the range of options available for our latest generation of chillers, and Honeywell’s Solstice ze
is the ideal solution, since it helps us meet environmental targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Honeywell’s technical expertise helped us during development of the first HFO-chiller produced in India,” stated Prashant Joshi, vice president for Kirloskar Chillers.
Solstice ze
is non-ozone-depleting with an ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) of less than 1, complying with global environmental standards and regulations. It is classified as A2L and is nonflammable below 30°C. Solstice ze
is safer to use than hydrocarbons or ammonia, which are either extremely flammable or highly toxic.
Julien Soulet, managing director for Honeywell
Fluorine Products in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, commented, “Honeywell
is committed to continuing to invest in the development of next-generation, lower-GWP solutions that make it easier for industries to adopt and use alternatives to higher-GWP refrigerants. We are happy to help the Indian government by enabling an environment where innovative manufacturers like Kirloskar
can introduce new energy efficient products that benefit from our expertise in developing sustainable alternative refrigerants with reduced environmental impact.”
Kirloskar Chillers
is an innovative provider of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R) with a comprehensive range of centrifugal and screw chillers
from 50 TR to 2400 TR. It is introducing the first chiller with Solstice ze
in India, designed to be the industry’s most economical and competitive when assessed by performance and overall cost-effectiveness.
Honeywell
is one of the leading global companies involved in the development, manufacture and supply of refrigerants that are sold worldwide under the Solstice and Genetron brand names for a range of applications, including refrigeration, building and automobile air conditioning. Honeywell
and its suppliers are in the middle of a $900 million investment program in technology development and new capacity based on Honeywell’s hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) technology, which helps customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing end-product performance.
Honeywell’s family of Solstice-branded products includes refrigerants for stationary, commercial refrigeration and mobile refrigerants, liquid and gaseous blowing agents, solvents and propellants - all based on Honeywell’s hydrofluoro-olefin (HFO) technology that helps customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing end-product performance.
