Kwality Ltd's new dairy unit in Haryana starts commercial production

The new unit involves investment of Rs 400 cr and has milk handling capacity of 9 lakh litre per day

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

The private dairy company Kwality Limited has started commercial production at its new unit at Softa plant, Haryana. The unit will primarily manufacture value?added products such as flavoured milk, paneer, cheese, UHT milk, cream in tetra packs, table?butter, and yoghurts.

The new unit, when fully operational, will have milk handling capacity of 0.9 million litres per day (LPD) primarily for value?added products with total capital outlay of approximately Rs 400 crores. With this unit, cumulative milk processing capacity of Kwality would reach 4.3 million LPD across its six plants.

The company, which is strategically shifting its business model from B2B to B2C, is adopting a structured holistic approach that encompasses stepping up of all functions across the value chain.

“This is a significant development, as we continue to shift towards B2C by shifting our product mix towards consumer oriented products, primarily fresh and value?added products. We are moving in the right direction in sync with our business plans towards new orbit of growth. This would enhance our profitability, strengthen our balance sheet and cash flows in the coming years,” commented Nawal Sharma, president & head business transformation, Kwality Limited.

