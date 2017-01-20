L&T Hydrocarbon bags orders worth Rs 1,700 crores

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
Limited (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of engineering
and construction major Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), has won orders worth Rs 1,700 crores in its construction services business vertical.
The business has secured three new orders, with a combined value of Rs 1200 crores, for pipelines and associated works in the western region of India. It also received an order for additional work, worth Rs 500 crores, from an existing contract.
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
serves the oil & gas sector around the world. Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and engineering
services verticals, the company delivers ‘design to build’ engineering
and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon
spectrum.
