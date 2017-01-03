L&T Hydrocarbon led consortium bags two contracts from Saudi Aramco

Engineering (LTHE), a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), in consortium with Subsea, has won two engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts from Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant and biggest oil company in world. The contract is awarded to supply and install four wellhead decks in the Safaniya field and another award to upgrade on 17 platforms in various in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The long term agreement awarded by to the LTHE- Subsea consortium in June last year has been very successful and the consortium is poised to remain a substantial service provider to Aramco and participate in the development of capabilities in Kingdom over the long term.

“We are delighted with the new awards. It is an opportunity for Aramco to benefit from our flagship facility at Hazira as the centre of fabrication of the four decks in one of the contracts. It is also an opportunity for our consortium to build in-Kingdom skills and capabilities to deliver the brownfield work in the other project,” said Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO, Engineering.

He added, “Hasbah Offshore Gas Increment Project, which is a part of the Fadhili Gas Plant is progressing well and in accordance with the plan. The consortium with our strong teams - delivering excellence in execution and bespoke EPCI services with the state-of-the-art facilities, are committed to a long term participation in Artco’s projects.”

Engineering provides complete EPCI solutions for the offshore oil & gas industry combining customised engineering, procurement, fast-track project management and world-class fabrication & installation capabilities meeting stringent timelines and conforming to international safety standards.

Subsea is a global EPCIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning) service provider of comprehensive subsea-to-surface solutions throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas projects.