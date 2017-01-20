TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Zydus Cadila enters $8-bn US specialty pain market by buying Sentynl
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

M&M buys 75% stake in Turkish farm equipment maker Hisarlar for Rs 130 cr

The deal will help Mahindra & Mahindra to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe

Rakesh Rao  |  Mumbai 

Tractor
Tractor

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has forayed into Turkey through the acquisition of 75.1 percent stake in Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi - a farm equipment maker - for approximately $ 19 million (about Rs 130 crores). As part of the transaction, Darby Converging Europe Fund II will exit its investment. European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (18.7 percent) and the founder Turker family (6.2 percent) are the other stakeholder in the company. 

The acquisition will help M&M to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe. “Mahindra is the world's leading tractor company by volume, with an on ground presence in India, US, China and Japan, besides many other export markets. Our strategy going forward is to globalise aggressively and also expand our portfolio to include various new categories of farm machinery. This acquisition is an important milestone in our globalisation journey,” commented Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M.

Hisarlar has 45 percent market share in soil preparation equipment sector in Turkey - ranked among the largest farm equipment markets globally & the leading tractor market in Europe.

"The acquisition of Hisarlar will enable Mahindra to expand its footprint in Turkey and Europe, making this entity a global manufacturing base for various farm implements and tractor cabins," opined Rajesh Jejurikar, president & chief executive, farm equipment & two wheeler, M&M.

Besides agriculture machinery, Hisarlar manufactures tractor cabins and industrial components for off highway machinery. The company recorded revenue of Turkish Lira 208 million (about Rs 370 crores) in 2015 with exports constituting around 35 percent of sales. It has two production facilities in western Turkey and employs about 820 people. 

Agricultural mechanisation in Turkey is growing and the country is also an important market for combine harvesters. Apart from some imports in harvesters, farm equipment demand in Turkey is primarily met through domestic production. In addition, a significant proportion of agriculture equipment manufactured in Turkey is exported to Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

M&M buys 75% stake in Turkish farm equipment maker Hisarlar for Rs 130 cr

The deal will help Mahindra & Mahindra to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe

The deal will help Mahindra & Mahindra to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has forayed into Turkey through the acquisition of 75.1 percent stake in Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi - a farm equipment maker - for approximately $ 19 million (about Rs 130 crores). As part of the transaction, Darby Converging Europe Fund II will exit its investment. European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (18.7 percent) and the founder Turker family (6.2 percent) are the other stakeholder in the company. 

The acquisition will help M&M to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe. “Mahindra is the world's leading tractor company by volume, with an on ground presence in India, US, China and Japan, besides many other export markets. Our strategy going forward is to globalise aggressively and also expand our portfolio to include various new categories of farm machinery. This acquisition is an important milestone in our globalisation journey,” commented Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M.

Hisarlar has 45 percent market share in soil preparation equipment sector in Turkey - ranked among the largest farm equipment markets globally & the leading tractor market in Europe.

"The acquisition of Hisarlar will enable Mahindra to expand its footprint in Turkey and Europe, making this entity a global manufacturing base for various farm implements and tractor cabins," opined Rajesh Jejurikar, president & chief executive, farm equipment & two wheeler, M&M.

Besides agriculture machinery, Hisarlar manufactures tractor cabins and industrial components for off highway machinery. The company recorded revenue of Turkish Lira 208 million (about Rs 370 crores) in 2015 with exports constituting around 35 percent of sales. It has two production facilities in western Turkey and employs about 820 people. 

Agricultural mechanisation in Turkey is growing and the country is also an important market for combine harvesters. Apart from some imports in harvesters, farm equipment demand in Turkey is primarily met through domestic production. In addition, a significant proportion of agriculture equipment manufactured in Turkey is exported to Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

M&M buys 75% stake in Turkish farm equipment maker Hisarlar for Rs 130 cr

The deal will help Mahindra & Mahindra to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has forayed into Turkey through the acquisition of 75.1 percent stake in Hisarlar Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi - a farm equipment maker - for approximately $ 19 million (about Rs 130 crores). As part of the transaction, Darby Converging Europe Fund II will exit its investment. European Bank for Reconstruction & Development (18.7 percent) and the founder Turker family (6.2 percent) are the other stakeholder in the company. 

The acquisition will help M&M to grow its farm equipment business in Turkey and Europe. “Mahindra is the world's leading tractor company by volume, with an on ground presence in India, US, China and Japan, besides many other export markets. Our strategy going forward is to globalise aggressively and also expand our portfolio to include various new categories of farm machinery. This acquisition is an important milestone in our globalisation journey,” commented Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, M&M.

Hisarlar has 45 percent market share in soil preparation equipment sector in Turkey - ranked among the largest farm equipment markets globally & the leading tractor market in Europe.

"The acquisition of Hisarlar will enable Mahindra to expand its footprint in Turkey and Europe, making this entity a global manufacturing base for various farm implements and tractor cabins," opined Rajesh Jejurikar, president & chief executive, farm equipment & two wheeler, M&M.

Besides agriculture machinery, Hisarlar manufactures tractor cabins and industrial components for off highway machinery. The company recorded revenue of Turkish Lira 208 million (about Rs 370 crores) in 2015 with exports constituting around 35 percent of sales. It has two production facilities in western Turkey and employs about 820 people. 

Agricultural mechanisation in Turkey is growing and the country is also an important market for combine harvesters. Apart from some imports in harvesters, farm equipment demand in Turkey is primarily met through domestic production. In addition, a significant proportion of agriculture equipment manufactured in Turkey is exported to Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

image
Business Standard
177 22