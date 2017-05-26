Mahindra unveils growth strategy for electric vehicles business

Mahindra Electric, the manufacture of (EV) and a part of Mahindra Group, has laid out a growth plan for its business by unveiling a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, leading to the next generation of electric vehicles, which the company internally refers to as EV 2.0.

With increasing concerns over clean air, urban congestion and rising fuel import bills, electric mobility is set to become mainstream. The Government of India recognises this fact and is actively pursuing rapid adoption of electric vehicles, for private as well as public - shared mobility.

Recognising this fact, now offers a range of EVs, suitable for personal as well as shared and last mile connectivity. At the same time, the company is investing in next generation EV technology solutions which will deliver longer range, higher speeds and the next generation of connected car technologies.

Further, Mahindra is actively engaging with the ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public to drive faster adoption of This includes setting up of charging infrastructure and fleet operations, delivering mobility as service. The connected car solution that is already rolled out will serve as the building block for smart mobility in the smart cities, which are currently under development.

“The time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India. We will actively engage with the Government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem. We are also ramping up our investments towards developing the next generation of EV technologies and products that will cater to the smart cities of tomorrow,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & chairman,

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, the company’s focus goes beyond just developing as it strives towards investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive faster adoption of “With EV 2.0 we have laid out a clear roadmap for electric mobility in India, at par with our global counterparts and are future ready to set out for the next phase of our EV journey,” he added.

EV 2.0 will see the company make investments to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure and to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology.

Mahindra has been the pioneer of electric vehicle technology in India with its products embodying Mahindra's vision of the 'Future of Mobility' which includes the framework of green, connected, convenient and cost effective vehicle technology. The company made its first serious bet on when it acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010.

Earlier this year, adopted a more aggressive stance in electric mobility when it moved from being an electric vehicle manufacturer to a provider of next generation mobility solutions. In line with this, the company also underwent a change in nomenclature to Mobility Limited.

Today, there are over 2,700 on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km.