TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » B2B Connect » B2B - Manufacturing Industry » News on Manufacturing Industry

Hazardous wastes increasing at 2-5% per year: Assocham-PwC study
Business Standard

A COMMERCIAL FEATURE

What's this ?

Commercial Feature is a Business Standard Digital Marketing Initiative.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing or editing these articles.

For further information, please write to assist@bsmail.in

Mahindra unveils growth strategy for electric vehicles business

To invest in globally competitive EV technology, set up charging infrastructure & fleet operations

BS B2B Bureau  |  Mumbai 

Mahindra Electric's electric car
Mahindra Electric's electric car

Mahindra Electric, the manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) and a part of Mahindra Group, has laid out a growth plan for its electric vehicles business by unveiling a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, leading to the next generation of electric vehicles, which the company internally refers to as EV 2.0.

With increasing concerns over clean air, urban congestion and rising fuel import bills, electric mobility is set to become mainstream. The Government of India recognises this fact and is actively pursuing rapid adoption of electric vehicles, for private as well as public - shared mobility.

Recognising this fact, Mahindra Electric now offers a range of EVs, suitable for personal as well as shared and last mile connectivity. At the same time, the company is investing in next generation EV technology solutions which will deliver longer range, higher speeds and the next generation of connected car technologies.

Further, Mahindra is actively engaging with the ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. This includes setting up of charging infrastructure and fleet operations, delivering mobility as service. The connected car solution that is already rolled out will serve as the building block for smart mobility in the smart cities, which are currently under development.

“The time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India. We will actively engage with the Government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem. We are also ramping up our investments towards developing the next generation of EV technologies and products that will cater to the smart cities of tomorrow,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & chairman, Mahindra Electric.

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, the company’s focus goes beyond just developing electric vehicles as it strives towards investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. “With EV 2.0 we have laid out a clear roadmap for electric mobility in India, at par with our global counterparts and are future ready to set out for the next phase of our EV journey,” he added.

EV 2.0 will see the company make investments to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure and to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology.

Mahindra has been the pioneer of electric vehicle technology in India with its products embodying Mahindra's vision of the 'Future of Mobility' which includes the framework of green, connected, convenient and cost effective vehicle technology. The company made its first serious bet on electric vehicles when it acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. 

Earlier this year, Mahindra Electric adopted a more aggressive stance in electric mobility when it moved from being an electric vehicle manufacturer to a provider of next generation mobility solutions. In line with this, the company also underwent a change in nomenclature to Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.

Today, there are over 2,700 electric vehicles on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Mahindra unveils growth strategy for electric vehicles business

To invest in globally competitive EV technology, set up charging infrastructure & fleet operations

To invest in globally competitive EV technology, set up charging infrastructure & fleet operations
Mahindra Electric, the manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) and a part of Mahindra Group, has laid out a growth plan for its electric vehicles business by unveiling a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, leading to the next generation of electric vehicles, which the company internally refers to as EV 2.0.

With increasing concerns over clean air, urban congestion and rising fuel import bills, electric mobility is set to become mainstream. The Government of India recognises this fact and is actively pursuing rapid adoption of electric vehicles, for private as well as public - shared mobility.

Recognising this fact, Mahindra Electric now offers a range of EVs, suitable for personal as well as shared and last mile connectivity. At the same time, the company is investing in next generation EV technology solutions which will deliver longer range, higher speeds and the next generation of connected car technologies.

Further, Mahindra is actively engaging with the ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. This includes setting up of charging infrastructure and fleet operations, delivering mobility as service. The connected car solution that is already rolled out will serve as the building block for smart mobility in the smart cities, which are currently under development.

“The time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India. We will actively engage with the Government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem. We are also ramping up our investments towards developing the next generation of EV technologies and products that will cater to the smart cities of tomorrow,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & chairman, Mahindra Electric.

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, the company’s focus goes beyond just developing electric vehicles as it strives towards investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. “With EV 2.0 we have laid out a clear roadmap for electric mobility in India, at par with our global counterparts and are future ready to set out for the next phase of our EV journey,” he added.

EV 2.0 will see the company make investments to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure and to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology.

Mahindra has been the pioneer of electric vehicle technology in India with its products embodying Mahindra's vision of the 'Future of Mobility' which includes the framework of green, connected, convenient and cost effective vehicle technology. The company made its first serious bet on electric vehicles when it acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. 

Earlier this year, Mahindra Electric adopted a more aggressive stance in electric mobility when it moved from being an electric vehicle manufacturer to a provider of next generation mobility solutions. In line with this, the company also underwent a change in nomenclature to Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.

Today, there are over 2,700 electric vehicles on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Subscribe to the Business Standard b2b Connect Newsletters and stay updated with latest news, features, events and more in key industries

Select one or more industry newsletters

Chemical
 
Plastic & Polymers
 
Pharma
 
Manufacturing
 
Hospitality
 
All of the above
 
 
 
Submit
 

Mahindra unveils growth strategy for electric vehicles business

To invest in globally competitive EV technology, set up charging infrastructure & fleet operations

Mahindra Electric, the manufacture of electric vehicles (EV) and a part of Mahindra Group, has laid out a growth plan for its electric vehicles business by unveiling a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, leading to the next generation of electric vehicles, which the company internally refers to as EV 2.0.

With increasing concerns over clean air, urban congestion and rising fuel import bills, electric mobility is set to become mainstream. The Government of India recognises this fact and is actively pursuing rapid adoption of electric vehicles, for private as well as public - shared mobility.

Recognising this fact, Mahindra Electric now offers a range of EVs, suitable for personal as well as shared and last mile connectivity. At the same time, the company is investing in next generation EV technology solutions which will deliver longer range, higher speeds and the next generation of connected car technologies.

Further, Mahindra is actively engaging with the ecosystem stakeholders, both private and public to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. This includes setting up of charging infrastructure and fleet operations, delivering mobility as service. The connected car solution that is already rolled out will serve as the building block for smart mobility in the smart cities, which are currently under development.

“The time has now arrived for EVs to become mainstream and Mahindra has the right technology and products for India. We will actively engage with the Government, both at the centre and the state, municipal bodies and other private players for setting up a robust EV ecosystem. We are also ramping up our investments towards developing the next generation of EV technologies and products that will cater to the smart cities of tomorrow,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & chairman, Mahindra Electric.

According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, the company’s focus goes beyond just developing electric vehicles as it strives towards investing in next generation technology solutions and globally competitive products, to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles. “With EV 2.0 we have laid out a clear roadmap for electric mobility in India, at par with our global counterparts and are future ready to set out for the next phase of our EV journey,” he added.

EV 2.0 will see the company make investments to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure and to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology.

Mahindra has been the pioneer of electric vehicle technology in India with its products embodying Mahindra's vision of the 'Future of Mobility' which includes the framework of green, connected, convenient and cost effective vehicle technology. The company made its first serious bet on electric vehicles when it acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. 

Earlier this year, Mahindra Electric adopted a more aggressive stance in electric mobility when it moved from being an electric vehicle manufacturer to a provider of next generation mobility solutions. In line with this, the company also underwent a change in nomenclature to Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited.

Today, there are over 2,700 electric vehicles on road from the Mahindra stable, which have clocked more than 40 million km.

image
Business Standard
177 22