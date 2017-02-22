Minda Industries form JV with Japan's Katolec for electronic products

Minda Industries
Ltd, one of the leading suppliers of switch, horns and lightings
to the automotive industry, has formed a joint venture with Japan's Katolec
Corporation to manufacture high-end electronic products such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and box build assemblies in India.
While Minda Industries
will own 51 percent stake in the JV, Katolec
will hold the remaining stake. The joint venture company plans to set up a production facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Minda group already has facilities in Pune for manufacturing automotive switches, lamps, etc.
Being a total solution provider, Katolec’s electronic business covers circuit designing, printed board designing, part procurement, board mounting, and product assembly.
Minda Group is one of the major suppliers of electrical & electronics
products to auto OEMs. It is the largest manufacturer of two wheeler switches
in the world. Product categories within the electrical & electronics
domain include two & three wheeler switches, off road switches, automotive electronics
(sensors, controllers and actuators) and die casting components.
