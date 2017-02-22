Minda Industries form JV with Japan's Katolec for electronic products

Ltd, one of the leading suppliers of switch, horns and to the automotive industry, has formed a joint venture with Japan's Corporation to manufacture high-end electronic products such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and box build assemblies in India.

While will own 51 percent stake in the JV, will hold the remaining stake. The joint venture company plans to set up a production facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Minda group already has facilities in Pune for manufacturing automotive switches, lamps, etc.

Being a total solution provider, Katolec’s electronic business covers circuit designing, printed board designing, part procurement, board mounting, and product assembly.

Minda Group is one of the major suppliers of electrical & products to auto OEMs. It is the largest manufacturer of two wheeler in the world. Product categories within the electrical & domain include two & three wheeler switches, off road switches, automotive (sensors, controllers and actuators) and die casting components.