Sonoco acquires Peninsula Packaging for $ 230 mn
Business Standard

Minda Industries form JV with Japan's Katolec for electronic products

JV plans to set up a facility in Pune to make products such as PCBs & box build assemblies

BS B2B Bureau  |  New Delhi 

Electronics

Minda Industries Ltd, one of the leading suppliers of switch, horns and lightings to the automotive industry, has formed a joint venture with Japan's Katolec Corporation to manufacture high-end electronic products such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) and box build assemblies in India. 

While Minda Industries will own 51 percent stake in the JV, Katolec will hold the remaining stake. The joint venture company plans to set up a production facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Minda group already has facilities in Pune for manufacturing automotive switches, lamps, etc.

Being a total solution provider, Katolec’s electronic business covers circuit designing, printed board designing, part procurement, board mounting, and product assembly.

Minda Group is one of the major suppliers of electrical & electronics products to auto OEMs. It is the largest manufacturer of two wheeler switches in the world. Product categories within the electrical & electronics domain include two & three wheeler switches, off road switches, automotive electronics (sensors, controllers and actuators) and die casting components.

