Optiemus to manufacture Blackberry mobiles for India & neighbouring markets

Ltd has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Infracom Limited for production of Blackberry-branded android handsets in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal & Bangladesh. This tie up qualifies to design, sell, promote and provide customer support for devices in these markets. This agreement forms expansion on the existing relationship announced in November 2016.

The latest long-term licensing pact with Infracom follows BlackBerry's recent global licensing agreement with TCL Communication and PT Merah Putih in Indonesia. With this latest regional deal, has now achieved full global coverage for licensees in all markets to manufacture BlackBerry-branded devices, proving the company is delivering on its licensing strategy and accelerating its transition to be a leading security software and services company.

Under the terms of the agreement, will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Infracom Ltd. The partner will design, manufacture, sell, promote and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded devices that offer the full experience, including the trusted for Android secure software, in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. will continue to control and develop its security and software solutions and maintain trusted security software, including regular Android security updates to the platform.

As has previously announced, the company is transitioning its handheld devices strategy to focus on continued software innovation - ultimately providing the most secure and comprehensive software for devices around the world, while leveraging third parties to develop hardware and distribute and market the handset brand. Importantly, the agreement between and Infracom Ltd also supports the Indian Government’s initiative, which aims to create local and job opportunities.

Alex Thurber, senior vice president, general manager, mobility solutions at BlackBerry, commented, “India is a very important market for BlackBerry, so we are delighted our latest licensing partnership will extend the software experience to more customers and support the Indian government's agenda. This is an important milestone in our strategy to put 'the smart in the phone', providing state-of-the-art security and device software on a platform relevant to customers, with more localization. With its infrastructure and experience in manufacturing, and proven success as our distribution partner, Infracom Ltd is the ideal partner to design and manufacture trusted secure Android handsets for customers in India and neighbouring markets.”

Ashok Gupta, chairman of Infracom Ltd, said, “Our exclusive partnership with BlackBerry, a brand synonymous with secure communications, shows how we are continuing to partner and innovate to bring the latest in handset design and experience, combining the security of and versatility of Android, to our customers in the world's fastest growing smartphone market. This agreement will help us expand mobility choices by designing, and offering secure devices which are made in India, for customers in India, as well as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.”

The agreement with Infracom Ltd expands on an existing relationship announced in November 2016, for the distribution and sale of the DTEK50 and DTEK60 by BlackBerry, the company's DTEK series of secure Android with Security Software inside.