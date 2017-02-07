Optiemus to manufacture Blackberry mobiles for India & neighbouring markets

Blackberry
Ltd has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Optiemus
Infracom Limited for production of Blackberry-branded android mobile
handsets in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal & Bangladesh. This tie up qualifies Optiemus
to design, sell, promote and provide customer support for blackberry mobile
devices in these markets. This agreement forms expansion on the existing relationship announced in November 2016.
The latest long-term licensing pact with Optiemus
Infracom follows BlackBerry's recent global licensing agreement with TCL Communication and PT BlackBerry
Merah Putih in Indonesia. With this latest regional deal, BlackBerry
has now achieved full global coverage for licensees in all markets to manufacture BlackBerry-branded devices, proving the company is delivering on its licensing strategy and accelerating its transition to be a leading security software and services company.
Under the terms of the agreement, BlackBerry
will license its security software and services suite, as well as related brand assets to Optiemus
Infracom Ltd. The partner will design, manufacture, sell, promote and provide customer support for BlackBerry-branded mobile
devices that offer the full BlackBerry
experience, including the trusted BlackBerry
for Android secure software, in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. BlackBerry
will continue to control and develop its security and software solutions and maintain trusted BlackBerry
security software, including regular Android security updates to the platform.
As BlackBerry
has previously announced, the company is transitioning its handheld devices strategy to focus on continued software innovation - ultimately providing the most secure and comprehensive software for devices around the world, while leveraging third parties to develop hardware and distribute and market the BlackBerry
handset brand. Importantly, the agreement between BlackBerry
and Optiemus
Infracom Ltd also supports the Indian Government’s Make in India
initiative, which aims to create local manufacturing
and job opportunities.
Alex Thurber, senior vice president, general manager, mobility solutions at BlackBerry, commented, “India is a very important market for BlackBerry, so we are delighted our latest licensing partnership will extend the BlackBerry
software experience to more customers and support the Indian government's Make In India
agenda. This is an important milestone in our strategy to put 'the smart in the phone', providing state-of-the-art security and device software on a platform relevant to mobile
customers, with more localization. With its infrastructure and experience in manufacturing, and proven success as our distribution partner, Optiemus
Infracom Ltd is the ideal partner to design and manufacture trusted BlackBerry
secure Android handsets for customers in India and neighbouring markets.”
Ashok Gupta, chairman of Optiemus
Infracom Ltd, said, “Our exclusive partnership with BlackBerry, a brand synonymous with secure mobile
communications, shows how we are continuing to partner and innovate to bring the latest in handset design and experience, combining the security of BlackBerry
and versatility of Android, to our customers in the world's fastest growing smartphone market. This agreement will help us expand mobility choices by designing, manufacturing
and offering secure BlackBerry
devices which are made in India, for customers in India, as well as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.”
The agreement with Optiemus
Infracom Ltd expands on an existing relationship announced in November 2016, for the distribution and sale of the DTEK50 and DTEK60 by BlackBerry, the company's DTEK series of secure Android smartphones
with BlackBerry
Security Software inside.
